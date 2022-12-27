Lady Panthers win McDonald’s opener

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers opened the 2022 McDonald’s Holiday Tournament with a varsity game against Madison Plains Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Greeneview High School.

Inside the Gary Bradds Memorial Gymnasium, Miami Trace rolled to a 63-28 victory.

Miami Trace improves to 8-4 overall, while Madison Plains falls to 4-8.

The Lady Panthers will play London in the championship game back at Greeneview High School Thursday at 8 p.m. London beat Greeneview in Tuesday’s second game, 46-32.

Madison Plains will take on Greeneview at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation game.

Miami Trace junior Jessee Stewart was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. She had three of Miami Trace’s six three-point field goals. Stewart led her team with five steals.

Senior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs scored 13 points, hitting one three-point field goal. Jacobs led the Lady Panthers with eight rebounds. She also had two assists and two steals.

Sophomore Ellie Robinette scored nine points, with a pair of threes.

Senior Hillary McCoy scored six points and had five rebounds and two assists.

Sophomore Nevaeh Lyons scored six points and led Miami Trace with four assists.

For Madison Plains, senior Chloe Kelly and sophomore Mackenzie Reeves led, each with eight points. Reeves connected on Madison Plains’ lone three-point field goal.

Freshman Claire Mason scored seven points for Madison Plains.

Taking a look at the shooting statistics, it was a very good night for Miami Trace as the Lady Panthers made 25 of 43 shots from the field for 58 percent.

From three-point range, Miami Trace made 6 of 11 attempts for 55 percent.

Madison Plains made 12 of 43 shot attempts for 28 percent. From outside the arc, the Golden Eagles made 1 of 7 shots for 14 percent.

It was slow going for both teams early on, with Miami Trace taking a 3-0 lead after two minutes of play and Madison Plains hitting its first basket at the 3:26 mark.

Miami Trace led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers increased their lead to as many as eight points in the second quarter before Madison Plains began a comeback bid.

Slowly chipping away, Madison Plains went on a 9-1 run, tying the game, 14-14 midway through the quarter.

Miami Trace responded with a 10-0 run of its own, with scoring from McCoy, senior Mallory Lovett and Stewart with two threes.

After a bucket by Madison Plains, Stewart sank another three to set the margin at 27-16 in favor of Miami Trace at the halftime break.

The third quarter saw Miami Trace pull away, securing the advantage by outscoring Madison Plains, 18-2.

Miami Trace was comfortably in control, 45-18 at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Panthers were able to get all 10 of their players into the game.

In other games Tuesday involving area or Frontier Athletic Conference teams, in boys basketball, Unioto defeated McClain, 58-24; Alexander beat Ross Southeastern, 64-51; Johnstown Northridge topped Chillicothe, 54-47 and Vincent Warren upended Jackson, 53-33.

In girls basketball, Amanda-Clearcreek trounced Zane Trace, 57-12.

The McDonald’s Holiday Tournament continues Wednesday at London High School with the j-v girls playing at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with the same match-ups as the girls’ varsity tournament.

The varsity boys open tournament play Wednesday at Miami Trace High School with London playing Greeneview at 6:30 p.m. and Madison Plains taking on Miami Trace after that.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 16 18 18 — 63

MP 5 11 2 10 — 28

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 1 (2)-1-9; Kaelin Pfeifer 2-0-4; Hillary McCoy 3-0-6; Sue Morris 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 4 (3)-2-19; Naveah Lyons 3-0-6; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 2-0-4; Hillery Jacobs 3 (1)-4-13; Ryleigh Vincent 1-0-2. TOTALS — 19 (6)-7-63. Free throw shooting: 7 of 17 for 41 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 3; Robinette, 2; Jacobs. Field goal shooting: 25 of 43 for 58 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Rebounds: 23 (4 offensive). Turnovers: 16. Assists: 15. Steals: 16. Fouls: 12.

MADISON PLAINS — Chloe Kelly 4-0-8; Bri Collins 0-0-0; Aniston Cordell 0-0-0; Mackenzie Reeves 2 (1)-1-8; Lyla Coil 0-0-0; Molly Barber 1-1-3; Lindsey Call 1-0-2; Claire Mason 3-1-7; Cressa Williams 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (1)-3-28. Free throw shooting: 3 of 8 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal: Reeves. Field goal shooting: 12 of 43 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 7 for 14 percent. Offensive rebounds: 12. Turnovers: 27.

Miami Trace senior Hillery 'Bean' Jacobs goes to the basket during the first half of the game against Madison Plains at Greeneview High School Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. It was part of the annual McDonald's Holiday Tournament. Also pictured for Miami Trace is senior Hillary McCoy.

