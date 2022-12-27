Orcutt waiver wire: Key injuries for championship games

All right here we go, championship week for most (hopefully all) of you. We have a couple of major injuries this week. Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol, given his medical history, I expect him to miss this week. Derrick Henry has an injury and Tennessee has nothing to play for this week but they do next week. There is a strong possibility that Henry sits for your fantasy championships. Let’s see if I can help you find replacements.

RB

Zack Moss (44% Rostered on Yahoo)

Last week I told you to pick him up and that he would give you 10-12 points. Ok I was right about him being the lead back, he received the majority of the snap share and 12 carries, nobody else even sniffed the touches. Unfortunately the offense couldn’t get going and depending on scoring, he only gave you about 7-9 points. So here we are again this week he gets a Giants defense that is generous to the run. Add Moss if you need a Flex RB.

Hassan Haskins (1% Rostered on Yahoo)

Haskins is the Top Handcuff to Derrick Henry. If Henry was to miss time, Haskins would be the replacement. If he was to be the starter, I think you could count on him for 10-12 points. Also if you are in a Dynasty League, Haskins is a most own.

Tyler Allgeier (49% Rostered on Yahoo)

Allgeier is averaging over 55% of the snap share the last two games and he has been RB and RB 12. He also has had over 15 Fantasy Points each of the last two weeks. If you can pick him up, he is a RB2 for your championship week with a good matchup against Arizona.

Other RBs that need to be owned: Chuba Hubbard (38%); James Cook (52%); Chase Edmonds (22%)

WR

Jahan Dotson (23% Rostered on Yahoo)

Since coming back from injury, Dotson has been red hot. This week he led the team in targets and he scored. He has put up over 16 Fantasy Points per week for the last three weeks. You can pick him up and expect at least Flex or WR2 production.

Romeo Doubs (17% Rosted on Yahoo)

You probably owned him earlier in the season, expecting that breakout that never happened. Now with Christian Watson going down with a hip injury and Sammy Watkins released, the door is open for Doubs. Watson may or may not miss time, but the Packers are fighting for a playoff spot and they will be passing the ball, plenty. In Week 17 they face the Vikings who are No. 1 with points allowed to WRs.

Isaiah Hodgins (2%) and Richie James (17% Rostered on Yahoo)

Both have been productive and are leaders in receptions and yards the past two games for the Giants. Someone has to catch the ball in New York and these two will continue to be it.

Other WRs that need to be owned: Hunter Renfrow (22%); Greg Dortch (2%); Curtis Samuel (59%)

TE

Juwan Johnson (31% Rostered on Yahoo)

He’s been here on my list before and he’s a target favorite of QB Andy Dalton. He’s also a redzone favorite. As long as Dalton is the starter, and they have no WRs, Johnson needs to be owned.

Shane Zylstra (0% Rostered on Yahoo)

He turned 6 targets into 3 TDs and 25 Fantasy Points. The Lions have needed a TE to step up since they traded Hockenson. It looks like they have found one. This is only a desperation play for your championship week but he’s worth an add.

Other TEs that should be rostered: Taysom Hill (55%); Tyler Conklin (27%); Noah Fant (24%)

QB

Gardner Minshew (27% Rostered on Yahoo)

Minshew was the starter last week and he has a chance to be this week. He didn’t disappoint, giving you 31 Fantasy Points. If Hurts was to miss another game or two, Minshew can definitely help you out.

Brock Purdy (37% Rostered on Yahoo)

What else can you ask for? This dude has come right in off the bench and led the 49ers to four victories. Averaging over 20 points per game, if he’s available, go get him in your lineup. This dude will be a starter next year, maybe even San Francisco.

Mike White (17% Rostered on Yahoo)

Zach Wilson has been benched, permanently as the Jets plan on moving on. White faces a Seattle defense that is middle of the road versus QB. If you are desperate for 15-18 points from a QB, then White is your answer.

Other QBs that should be owned: Teddy Bridgewater (0%); Sam Darnold (7%); Carson Wentz (5%)

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro.

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.