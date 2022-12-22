Blue Lions defeat Gallia in road trip, 65-59

GALLIPOLIS — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team traveled roughly 90 miles to Gallia Academy High School on Thursday evening to take on the Blue Devils in a non-conference contest featuring two teams with only one loss on the season each. Washington came into the game with a 9-1 record, and Gallia held a 7-1 mark ahead of this contest.

The Blue Devils are led by 6-7, 315-pound senior Isaac Clary, who eclipsed 1,000 career points just last week.

Washington led Gallia at the end of one quarter, 19-16.

The Blue Lions opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 27-16, before Gallia responded with a 9-0 run of their own to cut the lead to just two points. Washington would go on to outscore Gallia 8-1 over the last couple minutes in the second quarter to give them a 35-26 halftime lead. At the half, Tanner Lemaster led the Blue Lions with 14 points, including hitting three shots from beyond the arc.

Gallia Academy outscored Washington 18-12 in the third quarter to cut the lead to three points, 47-44.

The Blue Devils were able to take their first and only lead of the game with just under four minutes to play in regulation, 54-53. From that point, Washington would outscore Gallia 12-6 to earn a 65-59 road victory.

Statistically for Washington, Lemaster led the team with 24 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Haithcock scored 12 points and also pulled down six rebounds. Garrett Rickman also finished with 12 points and led the team in steals with four. John Wall scored 10 points and was the leading rebounder with eight. Michael Bearden scored five, and Brayden May rounded out the scoring with two points.

The Blue Lions were 13-19 (68%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed 11 turnovers.

Statistically for Gallia Academy, Jance Lambert led the Blue Devils with 18 points, followed by Isaac Clary and Kenyon Franklin with 16 each, Brody Fellure with four, Carson Wamsley with two, and Blake Caldwell with one point.

The Blue Devils were 9-14 (64%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed 14 turnovers.

Washington (10-1, 5-0) plays again on Friday, Dec. 30 at Jonathan Alder, where they will take on West Carrolton. This will be a varsity only contest, with tip-off set for 2 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 19 16 12 18 — 65

G 16 10 18 15 — 59

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 5-2-12; John Wall 3-4-10; Michael Bearden 2-1-5; Brayden May 1-0-2; Tanner Lemaster 5 (4)-2-24; Isaiah Haithcock 4-4-12. TOTALS — 20 (4)-13-65. Free throw shooting: 13 of 19 for 68 percent. Field goal percentage: 24 of 51 for 47 percent. Three-point field goal percentage: 4 of 15 for 27 percent. Three-point field goals: Lemaster 4. Assists: 14 Rebounds: 26 (4 Offensive). Steals: 13 Blocks: 3 Turnovers: 11.

GALLIA ACADEMY — Jance Lambert 2 (4)-2-18; Wesley Saunder 1-0-2; Carson Wamsley 1-0-2; Brody Fellure 2-0-4; Kenyon Franklin 4 (2)-2-16; Blake Caldwell 0-1-1; Isaac Clary 6-4-16. TOTALS — 16 (6)-9-59. Free throw shooting: 9 of 14 for 64 percent. Three-point field goals: Franklin 2, Lambert 4. Turnovers: 14.

Blue Lions lose j-v game

In the junior varsity contest, Washington was defeated by Gallia Academy by a score of 46-31.

Statistically for Washington, Cooper Robertson led the team with 10 points, followed by Javin Baker with eight, Noah Haithcock with six, Bryson Heath with four, Gage Merritt with two, and Jakob Hoosier with one.

Miami Trace-Madeira game postponed

The Miami Trace Panthers were scheduled to host Cincinnati Madeira Thursday, Dec. 22, but that game was postponed. There was no word regarding a make-up date at press time.

Washington Blue Lion junior Garrett Rickman (1) gets ready to release a shot during a non-conference game at Gallia Academy High School Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Pictured for Gallia Academy are (l-r); Carson Wamsley (3), Wesley Saunders (3) and Isaac Clary. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Garrett-Rickman-BLB-at-Gallia-Academy-12-22-2022.jpg Washington Blue Lion junior Garrett Rickman (1) gets ready to release a shot during a non-conference game at Gallia Academy High School Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Pictured for Gallia Academy are (l-r); Carson Wamsley (3), Wesley Saunders (3) and Isaac Clary. Photo by Christy Wall