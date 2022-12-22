Posted on by

High School Basketball Scores


Wednesday, Dec. 21 Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Hartley 47, Cols. Northland 43

Centerville Spring Valley 62, Ironton 31

Chillicothe 43, Plain City Jonathan Alder 37

Chillicothe Unioto 72, Jackson 37

Cols. DeSales 53, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35

Frankfort Adena 63, Hillsboro 43

Leesburg Fairfield 48, Washington C.H. 18

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Cedarville 34

RULH 80, Blanchester 74, OT

Southeastern 62, New Boston Glenwood 46

Springfield 55, Clayton Northmont 41

Waynesville 41, Bellbrook 40