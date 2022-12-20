Lady Panthers victorious over Wilmington, 52-37

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted the Wilmington Lady Hurricane on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in a non-conference basketball contest.

The Lady Panthers led 16-6 after the opening quarter, and Hillery “Bean” Jacobs of Miami Trace led all scorers with eight points.

A Miami Trace was able to extend their lead to 17 points at the half, holding a 30-13 lead.

At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Panthers held a comfortable 42-21 lead.

Wilmington outscored Miami Trace 16-10 in the final period, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit as the Lady Panthers earned a 52-37 victory.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Jessee Stewart and Jacobs led the Lady Panthers with 10 points each, followed by Hillary McCoy with nine, Nevaeh Lyons and Ryleigh Vincent with six, Sue Morris with four, Kaelin Pfeifer with three, and Ellie Robinette and Mallory Lovett with two points each. The Lady Panthers were 3 of 4 from the free throw line for 75 percent and committed 25 turnovers as a team.

Vincent led Miami Trace in rebounding with nine, Lovett led in assists with three, and Lyons led in steals with three.

Statistically for Wilmington, Katie Murphy led the Lady Hurricane, and all scorers, with 19 points. She was followed by Caroline Diels with nine, Taylor Noszka with five, and Ke’Asia Robinson with four points. The Lady Hurricane were 7 of 9 from the free throw line for 78 percent and committed 18 turnovers as a team.

Miami Trace (7-4/3-2) will play next in the McDonald’s Holiday Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Greeneview High School against Madison Plains.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 16 14 12 10 — 52

Wil. 6 7 8 16 — 37

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 1-0-2; Kaelin Pfeifer (1)-0-3; Hillary McCoy 4-1-9; Sue Morris 2-0-4; Jessee Stewart 2 (2)-0-10; Navaeh Lyons 2-2-6; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 1-0-2; Hillery Jacobs 2 (2)-0-10; Ryleigh Vincent 3-0-6. TOTALS — 17 (5)-3-52. Free throw shooting: 3 of 4 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Pfeifer, Jacobs 2, Stewart 2. Field goal shooting: 22 of 46 for 48 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 9 for 56 percent. Turnovers: 25 Rebounds: 23 (10 offensive) Assists: 12 Steals: 11 Fouls: 13

WILMINGTON — Ke’Asia Robinson 2-0-4; Taylor Noszka 1 (1)-0-5; Aidynne Tippett 0-0-0; Caroline Diels 3-3-9; Emma Adams 0-0-0; Sophie Huffman 0-0-0; Katie Murphy 6 (1)-4-19; Taija Walker 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (2)-7-37. Free throw Shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Noszka, Murphy. Field goal shooting: 14 of 50 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 10 for 20 percent. Turnovers: 18. Offensive rebounds: 10.

Miami Trace loses j-v game

In the j-v game, Miami Trace lost, 26-24.

For Miami Trace, Bella Shull and Zoey Grooms led the Lady Panthers with five points each, followed by Katy Bock, Mya Babineau, and Cali Kirkpatrick with four, and Ryleigh Vincent with two.

For Wilmington, Alli Bayless led the team with 11 points, followed by Brynn Conley with seven, Lilly Trentman with five, Emma Adams with two, and Lauren Diels with one.

Miami Trace junior Jessee Stewart attempts a layup during the first half of their game against Wilmington on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Stewart finished with 10 points and the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Hurricane, 52-37. Pictured in defense for Wilmington is Caroline Diels (21). Also pictured for Wilmington is Ke’Asia Robinson (12). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Jessee-Stewart-vs-Wilmington.jpg Miami Trace junior Jessee Stewart attempts a layup during the first half of their game against Wilmington on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Stewart finished with 10 points and the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Hurricane, 52-37. Pictured in defense for Wilmington is Caroline Diels (21). Also pictured for Wilmington is Ke’Asia Robinson (12). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald