Olentangy Braves 75, Lady Lions 26

The Washington Lady Blue Lions hosted the Olentangy Lady Braves in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 20.

This is the original Olentangy High School, the first of what are currently four high schools in the ever-growing district in Delaware County.

Olentangy won the game, 75-26.

Junior Calleigh Wead-Salmi and freshman Calee Ellars led Washington, each with nine points. Ellars hit all three of her team’s three-point field goals. Wead-Salmi went 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Senior Allie Mongold, sophomore Maggi Wall and freshmen Jordyn Gray and Eliana Racine each scored two points for Washington.

Freshman Whitney Stafford was the game’s leading scorer for Olentangy with 20 points.

Junior Addi Shaffner scored 13 points and senior Camryn Cummings scored nine. Seven other players also scored for Olentangy.

Olentangy led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Lady Braves were in front, 42-16.

It was 62-21 after three quarters of play.

Washington (1-8 overall) is at Fairfield (Leesburg) High School Wednesday with the j-v game at 6 p.m.

Olentangy improves to 6-4 overall and will host Marion Harding Thursday.

Tuesday night, Olentangy won the j-v game at Washington, 59-9. Jada Ryan led Washington with seven points and Kaithlyn Maquiling scored two points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 13 3 5 5 — 26

O 21 21 20 13 — 75

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Jordyn Gray 1-0-2; Allie Mongold 1-0-2; Megan Mongold 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 1-7-9; Eliana Racine 1-0-2; Megan Sever 0-0-0; Natalie Woods 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 1-0-2; Calee Ellars 0 (3)-0-9. TOTALS — 5 (3)-7-26. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: Ellars, 3. Field goal shooting: 8 of 27 for 30 percent. Turnovers: 24.

OLENTANGY — Mallory Kolath 0-0-0; Kate Mosher 0-4-4; Ally Thomas 0-0-0; Hannah Ronk 0 (2)-0-6; Addi Shaffner 3 (2)-1-13; Mia Custodio 0-0-0; Whitney Stafford 4 (3)-3-20; Meryl Kolath 3-0-6; Camryn Cummings 4-1-9; Caitlin Ronk 2 (1)-0-7; Chayla Rankin 1-0-2; Camden Spitzer 0-0-0; Mia Chirpas 2-0-4; Katie Heyd 2-0-4. TOTALS — 21 (8)-9-75. Free throw shooting: 9 of 13 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Stafford, 3; H. Ronk, 2; Shaffner, 2; C. Ronk. Field goal shooting: 29 of 41 for 71 percent. Turnovers: 12.

Washington junior Calleigh Wead-Salmi eyes the basket as she cuts between two Olentangy players in a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Calleigh-Wead-Salmi-vs-Olentangy-12-20-2022.jpg Washington junior Calleigh Wead-Salmi eyes the basket as she cuts between two Olentangy players in a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald