Freshmen, J-V games kick off rivalry weekend

It was night one of rivalry weekend at Washington High School as the j-v girls, freshmen boys, and j-v boys basketball teams took on the visiting Miami Trace Panthers.

The j-v girls game was the first game of the triple-header, and saw the Lady Panthers defeat the Lady Lions by a score of 31-23.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Bella Shull led the Lady Panthers with nine points, followed by Mya Babineau with eight, and Cali Kirkpatrick and Ryleigh Vincent with seven. Miami Trace was 5 of 13 from the free throw line and committed 15 turnovers.

Statistically for Washington, Jordyn Gray led the Lady Lions with 11 points, followed by Jada Ryan with seven, Megan Mongold with three, and Khalia Smith with two points. Washington was 1 of 8 from the free throw line and committed 20 turnovers.

The second game of the evening was the freshmen boys game. The Blue Lions defeated the Panthers in this contest, 48-17.

Statistically for Washington, Jeston Everhart led all scorers with 17 points. He was followed by Cooper Robertson with eight, Miguel Utrera with six, Mason Conger with five, Avery Wightman and Bryson Heath with four, and Javin Baker and Matthew Colflesh with two points each. The Blue Lions shot 2 of 11 from the free throw line as a team in the contest.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Ian Rayburn led the Panthers with seven points, followed by Conner Napier and Mason Buckhammer with three, and Charlie Worley and Cole Whiteside with two points each. The Panthers shot 5 of 10 from the free throw line in the game.

The final game of the evening was between the j-v boys. Miami Trace defeated Washington in the night cap by a score of 37-19.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Sky Salyers led the Panthers with 13 points, followed by Grant Guess with 11, Conner Napier with seven, and Adam Guthrie with six. Miami Trace shot 7 of 16 from the free throw line and committed 14 turnovers.

Statistically for Washington, Noah Haithcock led the Blue Lions with six points, followed by Gage Merritt with five, Bryson Heath with three, Cooper Robertson and Jacob Lindsey with two, and Jakob Hoosier with one point. Washington was 8 of 17 from the free throw line and committed 14 turnovers.

Saturday night will be night two of rivalry weekend, as the varsity boys and girls teams will compete at Washington High School with the girls game beginning at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys contest will follow.