Blue Lion Jr. High Wrestling defeats Chillicothe 72-6

The Washington Blue Lion Jr. High wrestling team hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers on Thursday for a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet.

Washington would defeat Chillicothe in dominating fashion, 72-6.

Individually for the Blue Lions:

Nathan Snyder won by forfeit at 86 pounds.

Ryley Wiseman won by pin at 92 pounds.

Abigail Forsythe won by forfeit at 98 pounds.

Bradley Forsythe won by forfeit at 104 pounds.

Casen Snyder won by forfeit at 110 pounds.

Thomas Oliver won by pin at 116 pounds.

Hayden Lester won by pin at 122 pounds.

Quinton Marine won by pin at 134 pounds.

Wesley Gibbs won by forfeit at 142 pounds.

Jared Rivera won by forfeit at 150 pounds.

Caleb Brown won by forfeit at 172 pounds.

Anthony Burns won by pin at 245 pounds.

The Blue Lions are back in action on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Hillsboro for another FAC dual meet.