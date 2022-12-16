No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes to take on North Carolina Tar Heels

The No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season. Ohio State is 5-0 at home, and North Carolina is 0-2 on the road.

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4, 1-1 ACC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

The Buckeyes have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Ohio State ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.4 rebounds. Zed Key paces the Buckeyes with 8.7 boards.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.1 points. Key is shooting 70.4% and averaging 14.3 points for Ohio State.

Caleb Love is shooting 41.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.