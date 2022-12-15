Blue Lions defeat Chillicothe in dual meet, 47-32

The Washington Blue Lion varsity wrestling team hosted the visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers in a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet on Thursday evening. Both teams were 1-0 in FAC duals coming into the competition, with Washington defeating McClain and Chillicothe defeating Hillsboro.

Washington was able to come away with the victory, 47-32.

At 106 pounds, Brayden Warner (WCH) won by forfeit.

At 113 pounds, Leah Marine (WCH) won by forfeit.

At 120 pounds, Talon Freese (WCH) lost by pin to Canaan Smith (CHS) at 2:53. Smith is currently ranked #2 in Ohio at 120 pounds.

At 126 pounds, Lyndyn Gibbs (WCH) pinned Alyssa Hicks (CHS) in 1:49.

At 132 pounds, Austin Cottrell (WCH) won by forfeit.

At 138 pounds, Cody Brown (WCH) pinned Oscar Morgan (CHS) in 3:00.

At 144 pounds, Ian Roush (WCH) lost an 8-0 decision to Michael Hicks Jr. (CHS).

At 150 pounds, Malachi McCullough (WCH) defeated Gage Miller (CHS) 15-0.

At 157 pounds, Tristan Vires (WCH) lost a 15-2 decision to Wesley Scott (CHS)

At 165 pounds, Mack Parsley (WCH) pinned Kaeden Peterson (CHS) in 1:14.

At 175 pounds, Caleb Williams (CHS) won by forfeit.

At 190 pounds, Cameron Jones (WCH) was pinned by Zach Jones in 3:52.

At 215 pounds, Marcus Bently (WCH) won by forfeit.

At 285 pounds, Jake Bashor (WCH) was pinned by Trevor Banks (CHS). Banks is currently ranked #6 in Ohio at 285 pounds.

Washington head coach Louis Reid spoke after the victory.

“We knew coming in it would be a good match-up. They have only one senior on their team, and he’s ranked sixth in the state at heavyweight. Jake (Bashor) ended up losing to him. He was wrestling a good match and then got caught and pinned. Talon Freese wrestled their freshman (Canaan Smith) who’s number two in the state. We were wrestling a pretty good match there and he just had sound technique, caught us, and pinned us there. Overall, we picked up some big ones, especially at 138 from senior Cody Brown. He was wrestling who they say is their best wrestler. That kid (Oscar Morgan) won a tournament last week and I believe he tech-falled his way through the finals. Cody was behind and in the third period, just through sound wrestling and a good head on his shoulder, he picked up a big pin for us.”

With the victory, the Blue Lions currently sit atop the FAC standings at 2-0. Miami Trace is also undefeated at 1-0 in FAC competition. Washington will travel to Barnesville this weekend for a varsity tournament.

Washington sophomore Malachi McCullough wrestles Gage Miller of Chillicothe during the dual meet on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. McCullough would win a 17-0 decision and the Blue Lions would win the dual meet, 47-32. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Malachi-vs-Chillicothe.jpg Washington sophomore Malachi McCullough wrestles Gage Miller of Chillicothe during the dual meet on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. McCullough would win a 17-0 decision and the Blue Lions would win the dual meet, 47-32. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photo