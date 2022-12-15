Panthers first, Blue Lions fourth at Mechanicsburg

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Miami Trace Panther and Washington Blue Lion wrestling teams traveled to Mechanicsburg for the Heart of Ohio tournament. A total of 15 teams from all across Ohio competed in this event.

Miami Trace took home the team championship, scoring 248 points.

Washington finished in fourth place with 178 points.

River Valley took second with 196 points and Mechanicsburg came in third with 179.5 points, narrowly passing the Blue Lions.

Individually for Miami Trace:

Freshman Will Enochs took second place at 106 pounds, losing by pin in the championship.

Sophomore Lyric Dickerson took third place at 113 pounds, winning a 5-2 decision in the third place match.

Evan Mullen took seventh place at 120 pounds, winning a 15-8 decision in the seventh place match.

Sophomore Brice Perkins took seventh place at 126 pounds, winning by technical fall in the seventh place match.

Junior Corbin Melvin took second place at 132 pounds, losing an 8-2 decision in the championship match.

Senior Aiden Johnson was the Champion at 138 pounds, winning by pin in the championship match.

Senior Riston LeBeau placed third at 144 pounds, winning by pin in the third place match.

Garrett Carson placed seventh at 144 pounds, winning by pin in the seventh place match.

Junior Asher LeBeau was the champion at 150 pounds, winning by a 11-10 decision.

Sophomore Landon St. Clair placed sixth at 150 pounds, losing a 4-3 decision in the fifth place match.

Freshman Tyler Stevens was the champion at 157 pounds, winning a 5-1 decision in the championship match.

Senior Keegan Williams placed seventh at 165 pounds, winning a 9-4 decision in the seventh place match.

Sophomore Evan Mollett placed fourth at 175 pounds, losing by pin in the third place match.

Senior Stephen Lehr placed fifth at 190 pounds, winning an 8-4 decision in the fifth place match.

Freshman Josh McGraw took fourth at 285 pounds, losing by pin in the third place match.

Sophomore Ethen Mitchell took sixth at 285 pounds, losing by pin in the fifth place match.

Individually for Washington:

Sophomore Talon Freese took fifth place at 120 pounds, winning by pin in the fifth place match.

Junior Austin Cottrell took sixth place at 126 pounds, losing a 7-0 decision in the fifth place match.

Senior Cody Brown placed third at 138 pounds, winning by pin in the third place match.

Senior Ian Roush placed second at 144 pounds, losing a 12-2 decision in the championship.

Freshman Malachi McCullough was runner-up at 150 pounds, losing in an 11-10 decision.

Junior Tristan Vires took seventh at 157 pounds, winning by pin in the seventh place match.

Sophomore Mack Parsley was the runner-up at 175 pounds, losing an 8-4 decision in the championship match.

Brendan Peters placed seventh at 190 pounds, winning an 11-2 decision in the seventh place match.

Sophomore Jake Bashor was the runner-up at 285 pounds, losing a 5-2 decision in the championship match.

Freshman Marcus Bentley took eighth at 285 pounds, losing by pin in the seventh place match.

UP NEXT

Washington will travel to Barnesville this weekend, while Miami Trace will head to Defiance.

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity wrestling team posed for a photo after winning the Heart of Ohio Invitational in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Carrie Johnson