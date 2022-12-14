Lady Panthers earn victory over Meadowdale, 63-43

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted the Meadowdale Lady Lions on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in a non-conference basketball contest.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, Miami Trace held a 32-20 lead. Hillery “Bean” Jacobs led all scorers at the break with 10 points.

The Lady Panthers were able to extend their lead to 16 points going into the final period. The score was 48-32 after three quarters.

Miami Trace would sustain a double-digit lead throughout the final quarter, coming away with a 63-43 victory.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Jessee Stewart led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, followed by Jacobs with 14, Nevaeh Lyons with nine, Hillary McCoy and Mallory Lovett with eight, Ellie Robinette with five, and Sue Morris and Ryleigh Vincent with two points each.

Statistically for Meadowdale, Zhieyah Rolack led the Lady Lions, and all scorers, with 19 points. She was followed by Janiyah Middlebrook with 12, Breah Harris with five, Jayla Walker with four, and Kaliyah Baker with three.

Miami Trace (5-4/2-2) travels just a couple miles on Saturday night to take on the Washington Lady Lions with a 6 p.m. tip-off. The varsity boys game between the Blue Lions and the Panthers will follow the girls game.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 19 13 16 15 — 63

Mea 9 11 12 11 — 43

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 2-1-5; Hillary McCoy 2 (1)-1-8; Jessee Stewart 3 (3)-0-15; Navaeh Lyons 4-1-9; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 3-2-8; Hillery Jacobs 4 (2)-0-14; Sue Morris 1-0-2; Ryleigh Vincent 1-0-2. TOTALS — 20 (6)-5-63. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: McCoy, Jacobs 2, Stewart 3. Field goal shooting: 20 of 44 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 19 for 32 percent. Turnovers: 16 Rebounds: 34 (12 offensive) Assists: 14 Steals: 10 Fouls: 10

MEADOWDALE — Zhieyah Rolack 7 (1)-2-19; Brea Harris 1 (1)-0-5; Monique Stewart 0-0-0; Janiyah Middlebrook 4 (1)-1-12; Jayla Walker 2-0-4; Jada Spentz 0-0-0; Sonata Carpenter 0-0-0; Kaliyah Baker 1-1-3. TOTALS — 15 (3)-4-43. Free throw Shooting: 4 of 8 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Rolack, Harris, Middlebrook. Field goal shooting: 15 of 37 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 10 for 30 percent. Turnovers: 22 Offensive rebounds: 8

Miami Trace wins j-v game

In the j-v game, Miami Trace won, 40-3.

For Miami Trace, Bella Shull led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, followed by Katy Bock with 13, Cali Kirkpatrick and Ryleigh Vincent with four, Carlee Hauck and Sureya Lopez with two, and Mya Babineau with one point.

Miami Trace senior Hillary McCoy (#4) shoots a jumper during the first half of their game against Meadowdale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. McCoy would finish with eight points on the night and the Lady Panthers would defeat the Lady Lions, 63-43. Also pictured for Miami Trace is freshman Ryleigh Vincent (#32). Pictured for Meadowdale is Janiyah Middlebrook (#11). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Hillary-McCoy-Ryleigh-Vincent-Janiyah-Middlebrook.jpg Miami Trace senior Hillary McCoy (#4) shoots a jumper during the first half of their game against Meadowdale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. McCoy would finish with eight points on the night and the Lady Panthers would defeat the Lady Lions, 63-43. Also pictured for Miami Trace is freshman Ryleigh Vincent (#32). Pictured for Meadowdale is Janiyah Middlebrook (#11). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photo