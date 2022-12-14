Blue Lions win j-v, freshman games at McClain

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and j-v teams played the Tigers at McClain High School Friday, Dec. 9.

Washington won the j-v game, 33-24. The Blue Lions won the freshman game, 43-31.

In the j-v game for the Blue Lions, Jakob Hoosier led with nine points. He had one three-point field goal.

Jacob Lindsey scored seven points for Washington, followed by Daryan Murphy with six, Gage Merritt scored five (including one three-point field goal), Logan Clevenger scored four and Bryson Heath had two.

For McClain Julien Evans led with 10 points. He had one three-point field goal.

Easton Ary scored eight points, Dalton Newman scored four and Jordan Bell had two.

Washington led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime.

The Blue Lions held a 31-24 lead after three quarters.

Washington outscored McClain 2-0 in the fourth quarter.

In the freshman game, a trio of players — Avery Wightman, Javin Baker and Bryson Heath — each scored eight points for the Blue Lions.

Matthew Coleflesh scored seven points, Cooper Robertson and Miguel Utrera both had four points and Tharon McCracken scored two points.

For McClain, Jayden Allison was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points.

Drake Stapleton scored eight points, Jordan Bell hit one three-point field goal for three points and Brandon Green and Riley Cummins each had two points.

Washington jumped out to a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Lions led 25-20 at the halftime break.

Washington was in front, 33-24 after three quarters of play.