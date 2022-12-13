Osborne’s 3 lifts Panthers over Cavs

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers were looking to remain undefeated on the season as they visited Chillicothe High School Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Panthers were 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference coming in.

Thanks to a huge three-point field goal, the only one of the game for Miami Trace, with 23.3 seconds to play, the Panthers emerged with a 35-33 victory.

This sets up a showdown of the top two teams in the FAC Saturday night.

Miami Trace will visit Washington High School to take on the Blue Lions. The girls’ varsity game is at 6 p.m., followed by the clash of the two teams tied for first place at 4-0.

Washington won a close encounter at Hillsboro Tuesday, 58-53, to remain unbeaten in the FAC, going to 8-1 overall.

“Tonight showed a lot more about our team and what we’re trying to build than the first five (games) did,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “We had to gut this out. We didn’t shoot it well, at all. The percentages have to be just awful.”

Miami Trace struggled from three-point range, making 1 of 14 for seven percent. From the field overall, Miami Trace was 13 of 40 for 33 percent.

That one three just happened to be the game-winning basket made by Panther junior Bryson Osborne with 23.3 seconds to play and Miami Trace trailing by one.

“Our kids found a way,” Ackley said. “What I love about Bryson, he’s never scared of the moment. He’s a basketball-only kid, that’s all he does. He gets us in our stuff. He doesn’t care if he scores three or 30. His three was awfully big tonight.”

Osborne finished with five points, five rebounds and three assists.

Senior Andrew Guthrie, a Division I commit to Campbell University, battled LSU commit Tayvion Galloway in the lane Tuesday.

Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points. He also had five rebounds.

Chillicothe relied heavily on three-point field goals on this night, making 7 of 19 for 37 percent.

Freshman Cooper Stoneking led the Cavs with three threes for nine points.

Senior Tre King and junior Cayden Lee both had eight points for the Cavs.

Galloway scored four points.

Juniors Coledon May and Austin Boedeker each scored six points for Miami Trace.

Chillicothe is 3-4 overall now, 1-3 in the FAC with a game against Jackson Saturday.

Jackson improved to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the FAC with a 54-50 win over McClain Tuesday. The Tigers are now 0-5 overall, 0-4 in the FAC with a game at Hillsboro Saturday evening.

Hillsboro falls to 1-3 in the FAC, 2-6 overall with the loss to the Blue Lions.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 12 6 9 — 35

C 11 6 8 8 — 33

MIAMI TRACE –– Shay Salyers 0-0-0; Trey Robinette 0-0-0; Coledon May 3-0-6; Brady Armstrong 1-2-4; Isaiah Reisinger 0-0-0; Austin Boedeker 2-2-6; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 5-4-14; Bryson Osborne 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 12 (1)-8-35. Free throw shooting: 8 of 9 for 89 percent. Three-point field goal: Osborne. Field goal shooting: 13 of 40 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 14 for 7 percent. Turnovers: 5. Assists: 8. Steals: 3. Blocked shots: 2. Fouls: 9.

CHILLICOTHE — Juan Miller 0-0-0; Cayden Lee 1 (2)-0-8; Caden Eblin 0-0-0; Cooper Stoneking 0 (3)-0-9; Mason Siberell 0 (1)-1-4; Tre King 2 (1)-1-8; Tayvion Galloway 2-0-4. TOTALS — 5 (7)-2-33. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Stoneking, 3; Lee, 2; Siberell, King. Field goal shooting: 12 of 35 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 19 for 37 percent. Turnovers: 5. Offensive rebounds: 6.

Miami Trace junior Bryson Osborne puts up a shot in the lane, defended by Chillicothe’s Tre King, Cooper Stoneking and Tayvion Galloway (from left to right). Osborne made a three-point shot with 23 seconds to play that lifted the Panthers to a 35-33 win over Chillicothe Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Bryson-Osborne-vs-Chilli-bb-12-13-2022.jpg Miami Trace junior Bryson Osborne puts up a shot in the lane, defended by Chillicothe’s Tre King, Cooper Stoneking and Tayvion Galloway (from left to right). Osborne made a three-point shot with 23 seconds to play that lifted the Panthers to a 35-33 win over Chillicothe Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald