Blue Lions defeat Indians, 58-53

HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team headed to Hillsboro on Tuesday for their fourth straight road contest. Washington came into the game looking to stay perfect in Frontier Athletic Conference play, while Hillsboro came in looking to even their record in FAC play to 2-2.

The Blue Lions trailed 5-0 early in the game before a basket from John Wall got them into the scoring column. Washington would lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-10.

A couple of costly turnovers by the Blue Lions allowed the Indians to take the lead and they would hold onto that lead for most of the second quarter. Washington was able to regain the lead at the buzzer, as Wall sunk a 30-foot shot as time expired, giving the Blue Lions a 28-27 halftime advantage. Wall led all scorers at the half with 12 points.

Washington went on to outscore Hillsboro 15-13 in the third quarter and the fourth quarter on their way to a 58-53 victory.

Unofficially for Washington, Tanner Lemaster led the Blue Lions with 17 points, followed by Isaiah Haithcock and Wall with 16, Brayden May and Michael Bearden with four, and Raleigh Haithcock with one point.

The Blue Lions were 12-19 (63%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed 17 turnovers.

Statistically for Hillsboro, Bryce Parsons led the way with 15 points, followed by Deegan Bloomfield with 14, Tate Davis with nine, Nic Burns with seven, and Steven Kibbler and Dorian Stewart with four each.

The Indians were 12-15 (80%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed 14 turnovers.

Washington (8-1/4-0) plays again on Saturday, Dec. 17 at home against Miami Trace with a 7:30 p.m. tip.

Hillsboro (2-6/1-3) plays again on Saturday, Dec. 17 at home against McClain.

In the junior varsity contest, Washington won 34-26.

Statistically for Washington, Noah Haithcock led the Blue Lions with 14 points, followed by Jacob Lindsey with eight, Gage Merritt with four, and Jakob Hoosier, Javin Baker, Matthew Colflesh, and Cooper Robertson with two points each.

Statistically for Hillsboro, Mason Dumpert led the Indians with 17 points, followed by Dom Smart and Jeven Hochstuhl with three, Brayden Hunter with two, and Dylan Dixon with one point.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 13 15 15 15 — 58

H 10 17 13 13 — 53

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 0-0-0; John Wall 4 (1)-5-16; Michael Bearden 1-2-4; Brayden May 0 (1)-1-4; Raleigh Haithcock 0-1-1; Gabe Tayese 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 7-3-17; Isaiah Haithcock 8-0-16. TOTALS — 20 (2)-12-58. Free throw shooting: 12 of 19 for 63 percent. Field goal percentage: 20 of 37 for 54 percent. Three-point field goal percentage: 2 of 13 for 15 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, May. Turnovers: 17

HILLSBORO — Nic Burns 2 (1)-0-7; Brogan Priest 0-0-0; Tate Davis 1 (1)-4-9; Brayden Hunter 0-0-0; Steven Kibbler 0-4-4; Garet Thompson 0-0-0; Dorian Stewart 2-0-4; Bryce Parsons 7-1-15; Deegan Bloomfield 4 (1)-3-14. TOTALS — 16 (3)-12-53. Free throw shooting: 12 of 15 for 80 percent. Three-pot field goals: Burns, Davis, Bloomfield. Turnovers: 14

Washington junior John Wall pushes the ball in transition during their game against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The Blue Lions would go on to defeat the Indians by a score of 58-53. Pictured on defense for Hillsboro is sophomore Nic Burns (2). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_John-Wall-wch-bb-at-Hillsboro-12-13-2022.jpg Washington junior John Wall pushes the ball in transition during their game against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The Blue Lions would go on to defeat the Indians by a score of 58-53. Pictured on defense for Hillsboro is sophomore Nic Burns (2). Photo by Emily Semler