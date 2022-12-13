Panthers win Ironclad Baker tournament

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace varsity bowling team traveled to Hillsboro on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Ironclad Baker Tournament.

In the qualifying round, Miami Trace rolled games of 244, 246, 233, 213, 214, 185, 210 and 143 for a total of 1,688.

Miami Trace qualified as the No. 1 seed against the number No. 4 seed Lynchburg-Clay in the best of two out of three games in the match. The Panthers then proceeded to roll games of 245, 194 and 245 and defeat Lynchburg-Clay.

In the championship round, Miami Trace played East Clinton, and rolled games of 205 and 183 to win the championship in the 2nd Annual Ironclad Baker Tournament.

The Miami Trace High School boys bowling team after winning the 2nd Annual Ironclad Baker Tournament in Hillsboro Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (l-r); assistant coach Judy Amore, Austin Campbell, Jonah Goddard, Jake Manbevers, Brendan Major, Hunter Tanner, Elijah Daniels, Bryce Stuckey and head coach Ron Amore Sr. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_MT-boys-bowling-team-Dec-12-2022.jpg The Miami Trace High School boys bowling team after winning the 2nd Annual Ironclad Baker Tournament in Hillsboro Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (l-r); assistant coach Judy Amore, Austin Campbell, Jonah Goddard, Jake Manbevers, Brendan Major, Hunter Tanner, Elijah Daniels, Bryce Stuckey and head coach Ron Amore Sr. Courtesy photo