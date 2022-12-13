Blue Lions 2nd on uneven bars at Worthington Kilbourne

WORTHINGTON — Washington High School’s Maryn Mustain and Abby Rose tied for second place (with a 7.75 score) for their routines performed on uneven parallel bars at the season-opening meet at Worthington Kilbourne High School Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Both local high school teams traveled to Worthington Kilbourne to participate and compete in their first competition of the season.

Miami Trace took third place scoring a (119.35). Upper Arlington won the meet with a 129.15 team score. Worthington Kilbourne was second (125.35) and Big Walnut completed the meet in fourth place (105.05).

Also placing in the meet against 48 competitors, were Miami Trace senior, McKinley Kelley, who stood in third (7.7) and freshman Tori Johnson, placing sixth on bars with a 7.5 score.

Bayley Carr rounded out the top 10 on the same event; eighth (7.35). Carr also placed seventh on vault (7.9).

Kyana Sponseller received a 10th place finish on balance beam (7.85). Adena gymnast Claire Robinson finished ninth on beam (7.95).

Mustain again stood in the award placing, finishing 10th on floor exercise (8.3).

Mustain and Rose completed the meet together as they stood in the all-around rankings eighth (30.85) and ninth (30.8) respectively.

The combined team will travel to Marysville on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to compete in a quad meet.

The local gymnastics team at Worthington Kilbourne Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (front, l-r); Maryn Mustain (Washington), Claire Robinson (Adena), Abby Rose (Washington); (back, l-r); Kyana Sponseller, Zandra West, McKinley Kelley, Cloe Louderback, Tori Johnson and Bayley Carr, all from Miami Trace. Blue Lion gymnast Maryn Mustain performing her balance beam mount Dec. 7, 2022. Miami Trace gymnast Tori Johnson flying through the air as she dismounts from the high bar with a flyaway ½ twist. AWARD PLACINGS – Abby Rose and Maryn Mustain (second and third from left) salute their second place award for uneven bars. McKinley Kelley is also pictured saluting her third place finish at Worthington Kilbourne Dec. 7, 2022.