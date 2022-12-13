MT girls j-v team beats Jackson, falls to Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team played at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 10.

Chillicothe won the game, 48-18.

Miami Trace defeated Jackson on Dec. 5, 39-14.

For Chillicothe, Alysssa Dudley was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. She hit two three-point field goals and went 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Miranda McCloy hit one three and finished with 14 points.

Savannah Knapp scored eight points (she had two threes), Addy Mendel scored six poitns, Maggie Butler had two and Ista McNeal had one.

Cali Kirkpatrick led Miami Trace with eight points.

Belle DeBruin scored six points while Bella Shull and Mya Babineau both added two points.

Chillicothe led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Cavs were in front, 22-14.

After three quarters, Chillicothe held a 37-16 lead.

———

JACKSON — At Jackson on Dec. 5, Miami Trace’s j-v girls team dispatched the Ironladies, 39-14.

Hannah Binegar was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with nine points.

Bella Shull and Mya Babineau both had eight points for the Panthers, Kamika Bennett scored six and Cali Kirkpatrick and Katy Bock both had four points.

Lea Willett led Jackson with six points.

Jalynn Montgomery had four points and Arizona Wiseman and Aubrey Arnold both had two points.

Jackson led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Miami Trace outscored Jackson 12-2 in the second quarter to take an 18-9 halftime lead.

The Panthers outscored Jackson 14-0 in the third quarter for a 32-9 advantage.