Blue Lion Wrestling defeats McClain in dual meet

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys wrestling team got a win over McClain in a dual meet Thursday, Dec. 8, 59-11. This win moves the Blue Lions to 2-0 overall in dual meets and 1-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Here are the results from Thursday’s dual meet:

Brayden Warner won by forfeit

Talon Freese won by pin.

Austin Cottrill won by pin.

Cody Brown won by forfeit.

Ian Roush won by forfeit.

Mojo McCullough won by forfeit.

Tristan Vires won by pin.

Mack Parsley won by pin.

Brendan Peters. won by pin.

Isaiah Smith won by pin in an exhibition match.

Marcus Bently won by pin in an exhibition match.

Jake Bashor won by pin.

Phoenix Williams lost by fall.

Last weekend, The Blue Lions placed ninth out of 16 teams at Cambridge and had seven out of eight wrestlers place, including Ian Roush taking second place at 144 pounds and Jake Bashor placing third at heavyweight. Both brought home some hardware for their efforts.

The Blue Lions are back in action on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a home dual meet against FAC foe Chillicothe.

Washington’s Jake Bashor won his match against McClain on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Washington would go on to defeat McClain by a score of 59-11. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Jake-Bashor-vs-McClain.jpg Washington’s Jake Bashor won his match against McClain on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Washington would go on to defeat McClain by a score of 59-11. Courtesy photo