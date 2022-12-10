High School Basketball Scores

Saturday, Dec. 10 Scores
High School Boys Basketball
Miami Trace 50, Logan Elm 33
Washington 61, Wilmington 39
Whiteoak 58, Hillsboro 45
South Webster 57, Jackson 47
Dayton Stivers 60, Chillicothe 55
Zane Trace 67, Unioto 55
Adena 67, Piketon 42
Paint Valley 56, Huntington 47
Westfall 41, Southeastern 30
High School Girls Basketball
Chillicothe 55, Miami Trace 53
Jackson 49, McClain 35
Whiteoak 65, Hillsboro 48
Southeastern 49, Wellston 28
Paint Vally 42, Alexander 35
Circleville 70, Liberty Union 37
Fairfield Union 74, Logan Elm 33