High School Basketball Scores


Saturday, Dec. 10 Scores

High School Boys Basketball

Miami Trace 50, Logan Elm 33

Washington 61, Wilmington 39

Whiteoak 58, Hillsboro 45

South Webster 57, Jackson 47

Dayton Stivers 60, Chillicothe 55

Zane Trace 67, Unioto 55

Adena 67, Piketon 42

Paint Valley 56, Huntington 47

Westfall 41, Southeastern 30

High School Girls Basketball

Chillicothe 55, Miami Trace 53

Jackson 49, McClain 35

Whiteoak 65, Hillsboro 48

Southeastern 49, Wellston 28

Paint Vally 42, Alexander 35

Circleville 70, Liberty Union 37

Fairfield Union 74, Logan Elm 33