Panthers begin defense of FAC title

The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team began defense of its five consecutive Frontier Athletic Conference championships with a dual home meet against the Ironmen from Jackson High School Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

The Panthers won the match with a dominating result of 60-17.

Miami Trace won 11 of the 14 weight classes.

Seven of the wins came by pin.

For the Panthers, Brice Perkins (126), Corbin Melvin (132), Aiden Johnson (138), Asher LeBeau (150), Tyler Stevens (157), Evan Mollett (175) and Stephen Lehr (190) all won their matches by fall.

Miami Trace’s Lyric Dickerson (113) and Riston LeBeau (144) picked up wins by forfeit.

For the Panthers, Will Enochs won a 6-2 decision at 106 pounds and Keegan Williams won his 165-pound match, 13-11.

For Jackson, Maliki Linton (120), Hunter Sites (215) and Grant Kennedy (285) each won by pin.

“I let these guys know that we had to go out there tonight and make a statement in our own gym,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “We had a pretty rough week of practice. Some things didn’t go our way these last couple of weeks. But, these pulled together. I’m excited (we won) our first dual meet. I’m very happy with the results.

“Everybody brought intensity,” Fondale said. “We did a lot of things right. We have a lot of young guys who wrestled as if they had a lot of experience. I’m excited about this group of young guys who did a lot of things correctly. I’m excited about the older guys who brought a lot of intensity and cheered on their teammates the whole time.

“Asher LeBeau’s match tonight was really close the whole way,” Fondale said. “He got the pin for the team. And Keegan Williams won his match in overtime. It was real close the entire match. He didn’t give up. I’m proud of him, as well.”

Miami Trace began the season placing fifth out of 16 teams at the Cambridge Invitational on Dec. 3.

Junior Asher LeBeau won the 150-pound weight class at that meet.

Placing second at Cambridge for the Panthers were Lyric Dickerson (106) and Tyler Stevens (157).

Freshman Will Enochs placed third at 113 pounds; junior Corbin Melvin was fourth at 132 pounds; Aiden Johnson placed fourth at 138 pounds; Garrett Carson was seventh at 144 pounds; Stephen Lehr was seventh at 190 pounds and Brice Perkins finished eighth at 126 pounds.

Miami Trace is at Mechanicsburg Saturday and at McClain for a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet Thursday at 6 p.m.

Miami Trace wins middle school match with Jackson

In the middle school match Thursday, Miami Trace defeated Jackson, 54-48.

Getting wins by pin for the Panthers were: Harper Dotson (116), Gabe Carson (122), Jacob Rheinscheld (128), Corbin Dotson (142), Alejandro Utrera (160), Bryan McIntier (172), Tommy Garrison (205) and Luke Bennett (245).

Eli Wilt (98) had a win by forfeit for the Panthers.

Miami Trace 60, Jackson 17

106 – Will Enochs (MT) dec. Makennah Craft (J), 6-2

113 – Lyric Dickerson (MT) won by forfeit

120 – Maliki Linton (J) pinned Brady Heinz (MT), :24

126 – Brice Perkins (MT) pinned Aiden Davis (J), :51

132 – Corbin Melvin (MT) pinned Jensen Greene (J), 1st period

138 – Aiden Johnson (MT) pinned Justin Hughes (J), 1:49

144 – Riston LeBeau (MT) won by forfeit

150 – Asher LeBeau (MT) pinned Blake Sheeter (J), 5:00

157 – Tyler Stevens (MT) pinned Jayden Smith (J), :44

165 – Keegan Williams (MT) dec. Tyler Virgin (J), 13-11, OT

175 – Evan Mollett (MT) pinned Cayden Snyder (J), 2:18

190 – Stephen Lehr (MT) pinned Grant Bertschi (J), :29

215 – Hunter Sites (J) pinned John Queen (MT), :28

285 – Grant Kennedy (J) pinned Ethan Mitchell (MT), :38

MT trounces Jackson, 60-17