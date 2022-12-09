Blue Lions, Panthers swim against McClain

The Miami Trace and Washington High School swim teams hosted the McClain Tiger Sharks Monday, Dec. 5.

Washington won the girls 200-yard medley relay in a time of 2:17.13.

That relay was comprised of Natalie Truex (backstroke), Audrey Lotz (breaststroke), Addy Newsome (butterfly) and Jordan McCane (freestyle).

The quartet of Alex Fitzgerald (backstroke), Sara Dawson (breaststroke), Lilly Hamilton (butterfly) and Kaylee Everhart (freestyle) placed fourth in 3:03.29.

In the boys 200-yard medley relay, Miami Trace placed third in 2:25.77.

Those swimmers were Max Trimble (backstroke), Christian Rossiter (breaststroke), Caleb Bowers (butterfly) and Justin Everhart (freestyle).

Washington’s Blake Walker (backstroke), Isaiah Wightman (breaststroke), Toby Lovett (butterfly) and T.J. Ooten (freestyle) finished fourth in a time of 2:31.30.

Washington’s Alyson Foster won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:35.58.

Hamilton of Miami Trace was third in 2:58.45 and Fitzgerald of Miami Trace was sixth in 3:48.27.

Audrey Lotz of Washington won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:34.73.

Miami Trace’s Madison Picklesimer placed second in 3:20.92.

Miami Trace’s Carter Liston was second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:59.64.

In the girls 50-yard freestyle, McCane won in 29.22.

Miami Trace’s Lexi Streitenberger placed third in 31.30, Madison Cory was sixth in 36.14 and Washington’s Ozlyn Racine was eighth in 45.24.

Rossiter won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.23. Walker was second in 28.87, Liston placed third in 32.23 and Ooten was sixth in 37.01.

Newsome won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:16.69.

Picklesimer was third with a time of 1:33.35.

Lovett won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:15.39. Bowers placed third in 1:29.41.

Miami Trace’s Brianna Parker won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:08.61.

Truex was second in 1:09.94.

Rossiter won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.86.

Walker was second in 1:04.65, Wightman was fifth in 1:18.76 and Bowers was sixth in a time of 1:21.62.

Truex won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:48.52. Hamilton placed second in 7:59.19.

Trimble placed second in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:31.57.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Washington won in 2:04.44. Those relay team members were Audrey Lotz, Foster, Newsome and McCane.

Miami Trace’s Streitenberger, Picklesimer, Cory and Parker finished third in 2:12.34.

For Washington, Truex, Leigha Lane-Crower, Racine and Alison Lotz took fifth in 2:34.42 and Dawson, Everhart, Fitzgerald and Hamilton were sixth for Miami Trace in 2:47.12.

Miami Trace was second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:56.93. Those relay contestants were Trimble, Liston, Bowers and Rossiter.

Washington was fourth in 2:13.71. That team consisted of Wightman, Ooten, Lovett and Walker.

Audrey Lotz won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:11.45.

Lexi Streitenberger set a new Miami Trace school record in the event, placing second in 1:13.86. It was her own record she broke. The previous mark of 1:14.42 set Dec. 14, 2021.

Foster was fourth in the event in 1:25.06.

Everhart was third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:30.13.

Parker won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:30.94.

Alison Lotz was third in 1:35.73 and Dawson placed fifth in a time of 1:45.09.

Wightman was second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:34.08.

Everhart was fourth in 1:40.94 and Lovett finished fifth in 1:53.33.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Washington’s McCane, Racine, Lane-Crowder and Newsome took third in 6:03.06

Hillsboro visits the Fayette County Family YMCA for a meet Monday, Dec. 19.