Hillsboro wins bowling match with Blue Lions, Panthers

HILLSBORO — The Washington High School and Miami Trace High School bowling teams visited Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Highland Lanes.

Hillsboro won the boys’ match with a total of 2,764 pins.

Miami Trace had a score of 2,474 and Washington had a total score of 2,355.

In girls bowling, Hillsboro won with a team total of 2,049.

Washington was second at 1,758 and Miami Trace was third at 1,682.

For the Blue Lions, Jon Rader had a two-game series of 406 (213 and 193).

Luke Crabtree bowled a 396 (224 and 172); Mason Mullins had a 379 series (206 and 173; Nick Walker had a total of 344 (182 and 162).

Matthew Clay had a 169 game.

Washington had baker game scores of 203, 142 and 150, for a total of 495.

For the Panthers, Jonah Goddard led with a 439 (223, 216).

Jake Manbevers had a 431 (232, 199); Hunter Tanner rolled a 386 (189, 197); Brendan Major had a 168 and a 199 for a 367 total and Bryce Stuckey had a 354 series (192, 162).

Miami Trace had baker game scores of 185, 137 and 175 for a total of 497.

For Hillsboro, Andrew Tomko led with a 513 series (269, 244).

Zach Ison had a 484 series (245, 239); Kayden Gall had a 444 score (254, 190); Shaun Rodgers had a 394 series (193, 204) and Austin Bledsoe had a 374 (169 and 205).

Hillsboro had baker game scores of 212, 145 and 195 for a 552 total.

For the Miami Trace girls’ team, Onesti Evans led with a 427 series (game scores of 247 and 180).

Anslee Combs had a 335 series (211, 124); Ta’Kyia Yahn had a 206 (117, 89); Contessa Thomas had games of 104 and 90 for a 194 total and Kylie Snyder had a 134 series (56, 78).

Miami Trace had baker game scores of 130, 132 and 124 for a 386 total.

For Washington, Olivia Doyle had a series total of 343 (189, 154).

Grace Bailey had a 336 series (games of 147 and 189); Havannah Villalobos Burns had a 260 series (134, 126) and Addy Mason had a 259 series (128, 131).

Siddhi Patel bowled a 96 game.

Washington had baker game totals of 130, 128 and 111, equaling a total of 369.

For Hillsboro, Brianna Callahan rolled a 473 series (219, 254).

Bell Perkins had a 315 (156, 159); Madison Banks scored a 278 (149, 129); Chloe Page had a 271 series (150, 121) and Molly Smith had a 243 series (127, 116).

Hillsboro had baker game scores of 147, 140 and 182 for a 469 total.

Washington’s boys j-v team had a total score of 1,479.

Landon Miller had a 291 series (161, 130); Carson Langley rolled a 217 (116, 101); Arik Patel had a 94 and a 109 for a 203 series total; Hunter Brown had a 93 game; Bradly Hunt had a 91 game; Logan Miller had an 81 game and Cain Sever had a 92 game.

The j-v team had baker game scores of 126, 137 and 148 for a 411 total.

Hillsboro had a team score of 2,057.

Washington and Miami Trace bowl Saturday at Hillsboro at 9 a.m.