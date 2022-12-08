Lady Lion wrestling earns first win in program history

On Wednesday evening, Dec. 7, the Washington Lady Lion wrestling team won their first sanctioned dual meet in program history.
Washington won a dual meet last season against Western Brown, but girls wrestling had not yet been sanctioned in the state of Ohio. Girls wrestling became an OHSAA sanctioned sport beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
The Lady Lions victory on Wednesday came against the Lady Tigers of Waverly. Washington defeated them by a score of 42-30.
The results were as follows:
100 Double Forfeit
105 Double Forfeit
110 Leah Marine by Forfeit
115 Lauren Joseph By Forfeit
120 Alicia Navarette by Forefeit
125 Lyndyn Gibbs By Forfeit
130 Waverly by Forfeit
135 Waverly by Forfeit
140 Waverly by Forfeit
145 Waverly by Forfeit
155 Mariah Campbell by Forfeit
170 Janessa Ayler By Forfeit
190 Double Forfeit
235 Brooklyn Wade By Forfeit
In an exhibition contest, Washington’s Lyndyn Gibbs pinned Emma Davis of Waverly in one minute and 30 seconds.
The Lady Lions are back in action on Thursday, Dec. 8 in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest at McClain.