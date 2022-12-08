Lady Lion wrestling earns first win in program history

On Wednesday evening, Dec. 7, the Washington Lady Lion wrestling team won their first sanctioned dual meet in program history.

Washington won a dual meet last season against Western Brown, but girls wrestling had not yet been sanctioned in the state of Ohio. Girls wrestling became an OHSAA sanctioned sport beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

The Lady Lions victory on Wednesday came against the Lady Tigers of Waverly. Washington defeated them by a score of 42-30.

The results were as follows:

100 Double Forfeit

105 Double Forfeit

110 Leah Marine by Forfeit

115 Lauren Joseph By Forfeit

120 Alicia Navarette by Forefeit

125 Lyndyn Gibbs By Forfeit

130 Waverly by Forfeit

135 Waverly by Forfeit

140 Waverly by Forfeit

145 Waverly by Forfeit

155 Mariah Campbell by Forfeit

170 Janessa Ayler By Forfeit

190 Double Forfeit

235 Brooklyn Wade By Forfeit

In an exhibition contest, Washington’s Lyndyn Gibbs pinned Emma Davis of Waverly in one minute and 30 seconds.

The Lady Lions are back in action on Thursday, Dec. 8 in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest at McClain.

Washington freshman Leah Marine won her match against Waverly by forfeit on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Lady Lions would defeat Waverly by a score of 42-30, winning their first sanctioned dual meet in program history. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Leah-Marine-Win.jpg Washington freshman Leah Marine won her match against Waverly by forfeit on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Lady Lions would defeat Waverly by a score of 42-30, winning their first sanctioned dual meet in program history. Courtesy photo