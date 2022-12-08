Lemaster First Team, All-Ohio

Eight local high school football players have been recognized as All-Ohio in Division III for their play in the 2022 season.

Five are from Washington High School and three attend Miami Trace High School.

From Washington, senior tight end Tanner Lemaster has been named First Team, All-Ohio.

Lemaster had 35 receptions for 512 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a defensive end, Lemaster had 33 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss.

Also the team’s punter, Lemaster punted 28 times for 865 yards (a 30.9 yards per punt average). He landed six punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

According to Washington head coach Chuck Williamson, Lemaster rarely saw single coverage and was frequently double-teamed, especially in the red zone.

Lemaster is committed to play football at the University of Kentucky on a full scholarship. Lemaster was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio last season.

Senior kicker Zachary Warnock from Miami Trace was named Second Team, All-Ohio. He was 10 of 11 in kicking field goals this season, including a school record 47 yard field goal. He was 3 of 3 from 40 yards or more. Warnock was 37 of 38 in extra points. He had 17 touchbacks on kickoffs this season.

“This kid is the real deal,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said.

From Washington, Troy Thompson, senior quarterback, was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio.

Thompson completed 184 out 294 passes (a 62.5 completion percentage) for 2,858 yards, 35 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns. He averaged 259.8 yards passing per game.

Thompson broke nearly every school record for passing this season. He was the leading passer in the Frontier Athletic Conference and one of the top passers in the area.

Washington senior wide receiver A.J. Dallmayer was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio.

This season Dallmayer had 49 receptions for 671 yards and 6 touchdowns. He is the all-time leading receiver in school history. This is the second time Dallmayer has been named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio.

Charles Souther, a junior defensive end, has been named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio.

Souther led the Blue Lions in tackles with 72.5. He had 14 sacks and 13 tackles for loss this season. He is the school record-holder for single season and career sacks.

Michael Bearden, senior running back, has been named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. He also played cornerback on defense.

He had 290 yards rushing on 53 carries for a 5.5 yards per carry average and three touchdowns.

Bearden had 49.5 tackles, one tackle for loss and six interceptions. Bearden also had four defensive touchdowns this season, returning three interceptions for touchdowns. He also recovered one fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Miami Trace senior Andrew Guthrie was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio He is a 6-8, 295-pound offensive lineman. He missed some games due to meniscus surgery. The Miami Trace offense averaged over 300 yards a game, with 149 yards rushing and 158 yards passing. He is a Division I commit to Campbell University.

Miami Trace junior Garrett Guess was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. Guess is a wide receiver and tight end for the Panthers. He had 44 receptions for 626 yards (a 14.2 yards per catch average. He had 12 touchdown catches this season.

2022 Division III All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Novak, Western Brown

Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Marshall, Bloom-Carroll

Coach of the Year: George Yates, Columbus South

First Team Offense

QB: Jacob Winters, Jackson, 6-3, 220, sr.; Max Lyall, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-4, 205, soph.; Damon Griffin, Columbus South, 5-10, 150, soph.; Drew Novak, Mount Orab Western Brown, 6-6, 210, sr.; Broc Lowry, Canfield, 6-3, 195, sr.; Ty Hurst, Tallmadge, 6-2, 175, sr.

RB: Weston Strader, Oberlin Firelands, 5-11, 215, sr.; Damien Brockington, Tiffin Columbian, 5-10, 171, jr.; Dylan Armentrout, Bloom-Carroll, 5-9, 180, jr.; Brock Short, Greenville, 5-8, 165, sr.; Elijah Jackson, Monroe, 6-0, 200, sr.; Kyle Snider, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 5-11, 215, sr.

WR/TE: Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott, 6-1, 185, jr.; Tanner Lemaster, Washington Court House, 6-6, 240, Sr.; Donte Ferrell, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-2, 185, jr.; Matthew Frye, Mount Orab Western Brown, 6-2, 155, sr.; Collin Dixon, Tallmadge, 6-2, 200, sr.; D.C. Ferrell, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-9, 155, soph.

OL: Shane Stitchick, Oberlin Firelands, 6-3, 275, sr.; Decker DeVore, Tiffin Columbian, 6-1, 268, sr.; Cole Rhett, Watterson, 6-6, 315, sr.; Jaden Ball, Bloom-Carroll, 6-4, 285, jr.; Sam Vine, Bellbrook, 6-0, 245, sr.; Joey Arnold, Aurora, 6-3, 270, sr.; Brian Frasco, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-2, 285, sr.; AJ Murphy, Canfield, 6-5, 280, sr.

K: Jackson Kleather, Tipp City, Tippecanoe, 5-10, 162, sr.; Rudy Kessinger, Watterson, 6-0, 160, jr.

First Team Defense

DL: Cooper Felger, Chardon, 6-1, 250, sr.; Alex Kisley, Chardon, 6-3, 229, sr.; Ricky Mills, Mansfield Senior, 5-11, 220, sr.; Kaden Kiser, Hamilton Township, 6-5, 220, sr.; Jackson Martin, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, 235, sr.; Ty’Req Donlow, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-0, 210, jr.

LB: Davon Badley, Painesville Harvey, 6-1, 195, jr.; Heath Fetchik, Chardon, 6-1, 204, sr.; Mekhi Bradley, Mansfield Senior, 6-0, 240, sr.; Connor Meckstroh, Wapakoneta, 6-2, 210, sr.; Hansel Holmes, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-0, 195 sr.; Andrew Marshall, Bloom-Carroll, 6-2, 225, sr.; Dominic Purcell, Watterson, 5-11, 190, jr.; Kaden Starks, Hamilton Badin, 6-0, 190, sr.; Jason Hewlett, Youngstown Chaney, 6-4, 220, sr.

DB: Trey Liebhardt, Chardon, 6-1, 180, sr.; Reid Packer, Sheridan, 6-3, 190, sr.; Ryan Rudzinski, Watterson, 6-4, 195, sr.; Braedyn Moore, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, 190, sr.; Jack Moore, New Richmond, 6-0, 190, sr.; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Senior, 6-0, 175, jr.; DJ Waller, Youngstown Chaney, 6-3, 195, sr.

P: Cooper Nipuelio, Norton, 6-1, 200, sr..

Second Team Offense

QB: Nikko Georgiou, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 6-1, 190, sr.; Carnel Smith II, Toledo Scott, 6-5, 205, jr.; Tyler Ernsberger, Granville, 6-4, 170, sr.; Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance, 6-4, 180, jr.; DaOne Owens, Copley, 6-1, 205, jr.; Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine, 6-4, 193, soph.

RB: Sean Patrick, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-9, 185, jr.; Dominic Johnson, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-7, 160, sr.; Jace Knous, Wapakoneta, 5-10, 195, jr; Cameron Jewell, Jonathan Alder, 6-0, 190, jr.; Zackery Chisman, Mount Orab Western Brown, 5-9, 170, sr.; Kayden Davis, Alliance, 6-1, 220, sr.; Christian Lynch, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-9, 180, jr.

WR/TE: Brian Kellon II, Hunting Valley University School, 6-2, 180, sr.; Tommy McCrone, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-0, 175, sr.; Ashton Sensibaugh, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-0, 180, jr.; Dante Varrasso, Granville, 6-1, 180, jr.; Max Parker, Dayton Oakwood, 5-11, 160, sr.

OL: Logan Bryant, Chardon, 6-0, 255, jr.; Sean Doyle, Chagrin Falls, Kenston, 6-2, 275, jr.; Aiden Andrako, Rocky River, 6-3, 235, sr.; Hunter Zizek, Sheridan, 5-9, 195, Sr.; Andrew Heisler, Jonathan Alder, 6-4, 290, jr.; Kaleb Sherrer, Cincinnati Mt. Healthy, 5-9, 240, sr.; Eli Moore, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-10, 212, sr.; Isaac Lucas, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-3, 270, sr.

K: Gianni Spetic, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-1, 175, sr.; Zach Warnock, Miami Trace, 6-3, 185, sr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Marvin Davis, Toledo Scott, 5-9, 175, sr.; Chris Shea, Gates Mills Hawken, 6-1, 230, sr.; Christopher Sean Jackson, Hunting Valley University School, 6-1, 255, sr.; Gene Sutton, Columbus Linden-McKinley, 6-1, 213, sr.; Alex Aducci, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5-8, 200, sr.; Daniel Hopkins, Norton, 5-11, 245, sr.

LB: Austin Wondolowski, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-11, 195, sr.; Rocco Hice, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, 200, sr.; Abram Morrison, Clyde, 6-2, 218, sr.; Alex Poirier, Sheridan, 6-1, 205, sr.; Thad VanArsdalen, New Philadelphia, 6-2 175, sr.; Sean Johns, London, 6-2, 215, sr.; Sam Barhorst, Bellbrook, 6-0, 185, sr.; Cael Liette, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-11, 176, jr.; Wyatt McPeherson, Monroe, 6-2, 195, sr.; Danny Inglis, Canfield, 6-1, 195, jr.; Joey Kopec, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 6-1, 185, fr.

DB: Leo Colombi, Chardon, 6-4, 193, jr.; Dante Landers, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-9, 165, jr.; Andrew Bruce, Chardon, 5-11, 174, jr.; DaShawn Simmons, Columbus South, 6-2, 180, jr.; Carson Cheek, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, 160, sr.; Michael Smith, Trotwood-Madison, 5-11, 165, jr.; Nick Cuva, Tallmadge, 6-1, 185, sr.

P: Carson Labensky, Bellbrook, 6-4, 227, sr.; Mack Massad, Rocky River, 5-9, 175, sr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Jake Kavcic, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, 175, jr.; Alex Henry, Chardon, 6-3, 195, sr.; Aurelius Scott, Beechcroft, 5-10, 155, jr.; Jayvon Williams, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-0, 185, sr.; Armoud Seals, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-0, 200, jr.; Oakley Kemp, Lodi Cloverleaf, 6-1, 185, sr.; Alex Ritzie, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, 165, jr.

RB: Trevor Bean, New Philadelphia, 5-10, 180, sr.; Andrew Jackson, Whitehall, 6-1, 175, jr.; Matt Chaykowski, Granville, 6-0, 177, sr.; Thad Stuckey, Wilmington, 5-10, 173, sr.; Lucas Berner, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 6-0, 180, sr.; Ziaire Stevens, Akron East, 5-10, 180, soph.; Luke Dobbins, Norton, 6-1, 190, jr.

WR/TE: Stan Heuler, Rocky River, 6-3, 230, sr.; Jack Koerper, Tiffin Columbian, 5-10, 161, jr.; Tayvion Galloway, Chillicothe, 6-5, 225, Jr.; Nathan Walker, New Concord John Glenn, 6-4, 200, sr.; CJ Wilson, Bellefontaine, 6-2, 170, jr.; Ramhir Hawkins, Alliance, 5-6, 145, jr.

OL: Anthony Iliano, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-4, 270, sr.; Ahmann Thomas, Mansfield Senior, 6-4, 290, jr.; Tyler Houser, Wapakoneta, 6-3, 205, sr.; David Norris, Jackson, 5-11, 245, Sr.; Christian Taylor, Columbus South, 6-2, 254, jr.; Ethan Teague, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 6-4, 290, sr.; Ben Midea, Medina Buckeye, 6-3, 290, jr. Tommy Price, Lodi Cloverleaf, 6-1, 255, sr.

K: Kyle Beach, Wapakoneta, 5-8, 140, jr.

Third Team Defense

DL: Logan Galligan, Oberlin Firelands, 5-10, 175, jr.; Bralen Boone Ontario, 6-3, 225, sr.; Ty Moore, Jonathan Alder, 6-4, 205, jr.; Jovontice Shull, Beechcroft, 5-10, 189, sr.; Louka Babic, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, 190, sr.; Sullivan Ashcraft, Bellefontaine, 6-1, 225, sr.; Darrick Perdue, Wilmington, 5-10, 300, sr.

LB: Ben DiMarco, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-10, 195, sr.; Landen Ackley, Celina, 5-10, 180, sr.; Christian Commisso, Defiance, 6-2, 225, sr.; Max Lee, Chillicothe, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Caleb Miller, Jonathan Alder, 5-11, 180, sr.; Chase Plantz, Bloom-Carroll, 5-11, 215, sr.; Nakylan Haley, Whitehall, 5-10, 165, sr.; Alex Caudill, Bellefontaine, 6-1, 210, sr.; Ibraheem Kamara, Akron East, 6-3, 185, jr.

DB: George Minello, Hunting Valley University School, 5-9, 175, sr.; Jay Plummer, Clyde, 6-1, 197, sr.; Zach Jones, London, 6-1, 200, jr.; Lamar “Bo” Jackson, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-0, 195, soph.; Jai’mier Scott, Cincinnati Mt. Healthy, 6-1, 192, soph.

P: Dominic Gutter, Bexley, 6-1, 170, sr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Duke Reese, Mansfield Senior, 6-4, 205, jr.; Brayden Roggow, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, 189, jr.; Scott Moats, Circleville, 5-9, 160, sr.; Troy Thompson, Washington Court House, 6-2, 180, sr.; Keaton Fausel, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 170, soph.; Drew Doyle, Zanesville, 5-8, 175, jr.; Timothy Carpenter, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4, 205, jr.; Liam Poronsky, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-10, 178, sr.

RB: Amon Haynes, Toledo Scott, 6-1, 190, jr.; Cade Wolford, Jackson, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Austin Barrett, Hillsboro, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Connor Hitchcock, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-9, 180, sr.; Lincoln Gilcher, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, 165, soph.; Ryan Pattison, Hunting Valley University School, 6-1, 190, sr.; Burke Buell, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5-11, 190, sr.; Andy Kavcic, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, 180, jr.; Josiah Payne, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 5-8, 188, sr.; Daveion Fleming, Dayton Meadowdale, 5-10, 180, sr.; Xavier Jones, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-11, 172, jr.

WR/TE: Adam Faber, Celina, 6-1, 160, sr.; Garrett Guess, Miami Trace, 6-4, 200, jr.; A.J. Dallmayer, Washington Court House, 6-2, 190, sr.; Jacob Wood, Jackson, 5-9, 160, sr.; Andrew Holden, Sheridan, 5-9, 165, sr.; Jayden Walker, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-10, 160, sr.; Konnor Tetzloff, New Philadelphia, 6-4, 200, sr.; Xavier Sowers, Zanesville, 5-10, 155, sr.; Jayden Douglas, Beechcroft, 6-0, 170, sr.; Isaiah Smith, Mount Orab Western Brown, 6-1, 155, jr.; Stanley Clyne, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-3, 164, sr.; Beau Himmelheber, Alliance Marlington, 5-11, 170, jr.; Jack Davis, Canfield, 5-10, 150, sr.

OL: Marquece Crosby, Toledo Scott, 5-11, 230, sr.; Jordan Lee, Clyde, 6-1, 249, sr.; Deegen Bloomfield, Hillsboro, 6-0, 208, sr.; Drew Guthrie, Miami Trace, 6-8, 295, Sr.; Santino Cocca, Canfield, 6-2, 240, jr.; Vito Paonessa, Tallmadge, 6-4, 265, jr.; David Glover, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 5-9, 215, sr.; Cameron Clarkson, New Philadelphia, 6-2, 280, sr.; Mason Prouty, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-8, 215, sr.; Gunner Fox, New Concord John Glenn, 6-1, 250, sr.; Ethan Derwacter, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 195, sr.; Canon Mercer, Zanesville, 6-1, 250, soph.; Grant Dolan, Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 250, sr.; Zeth Cowin, Wilmington, 6-5, 320, sr.; Tysen Rupp, Monroe, 6-0, 210, sr.

K: Sean Putt, Mansfield Senior, 5-10, 165, sr.; Mason Siberell, Chillicothe, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Nathaniel Demuth, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 220, sr.; Noah Musick, Granville, 5-10, 170, jr.; Joseph Evans, Chardon, 6-0, 160, sr.; Dom Trivisonno, Aurora, 6-0, 180, jr.; Cameron Carvaines, Tallmadge, 5-10, 175, jr.

DL: Todd Allen, Medina Buckeye, 6-0, 281, sr.; Aidan Mozden, Alliance, 5-9, 230, jr.; Hunter Kanotz, Canfield, 6-3, 205, sr.; Mike Branch, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-0, 284, sr.; Elijah Carter, Youngstown Chaney, 6-1, 215, jr.; Caiden McCullough, Tallmadge, 6-1, 185, sr.; Connor Musa, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, 294, sr.; Mikey Lee, Wapakoneta, 6-0, 190, sr.; Tori Thomas, Elida, 6-3, 220, sr.; Evan Lake, Chillicothe, 5-11, 185, jr.; Charles Souther, Washington Court House, 6-3, 210, sr.; Cole Davis, Sheridan, 6-0, 225, jr.; Elijah Forrest, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 200, sr.; Aaron Frueh, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-5, 195, sr.; Blandon Baker, New Concord John Glenn, 6-2, 280, sr.; Noah Corbin, Zanesville, 5-10, 310, jr.; Caleb Underwood, Zanesville, 6-3, 200, soph.; Billy Foster, New Richmond, 6-4, 260, sr.; Tyler Murray, Franklin, 5-11, 215, sr.

LB: Mitch Scheiber, Tiffin Columbian, 6-1, 183, sr.; Evan Brandt, Bowling Green, 6-2, 200, sr.; Christian Commisso, Defiance, 6-2, 225, sr.; Cade Fromwiller, Aurora, 6-0, 190, sr.; Jacob Davide, Louisville, 6-0, 215, sr.; Dom Marzano, Canfield, 5-11, 190, sr.; Landon Camp, Jackson, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Joe Streitenberger, Circleville, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jaiden Boltz, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 200, jr.; Ethan Helms, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-10, 210, sr.; Cameron Barnhouse, New Concord John Glenn, 5-11, 185, jr.; Matt Urda, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5-11, 213, sr.; Eric Elder, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-9, 170, jr.; Mike Watson, Cincinnati Mt. Healthy, 5-11, 195, jr.; Keymaurie Henderson, Trotwood-Madison, 5-10, 215, soph.; Craig McKinney, Goshen, 5-10, 185, sr.; Josh Dietz, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-1, 204, sr.; Reese Anzalone, Hamilton Badin, 6-0, 180, sr.

DB: Caleb Gabes, Celina, 6-1, 160, jr.; Grant Jolley, Wapakoneta, 5-11, 160, soph.; Junior Smith, Marietta, 6-0, 175, jr.; Eli Broermann, Jackson, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Michael Bearden, Washington Court House, 6-0, 175, sr.; Dakota McCune, New Philadelphia, 5-9, 160, sr.; Willy Wallace, New Philadelphia, 5-8, 160, sr.; Thomas Williams, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, 155, sr.; Dean Johnson, Zanesville, 5-8, 150, sr.; Cash Smith, New Concord John Glenn, 6-2, 185, jr.; Nadir Langston, Hamilton Township, 5-11, 175, jr.; Eldon Korber, Bellbrook, 5-10, 170, sr.; Payton Bey, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-9, 158, sr.; Zach Anzells, Aurora, 6-0, 180, sr.; Landon Charles, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-2, 193, sr.; Will Burney, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-8, 172 Sr.; Ricky Levak, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 5-11, 175, jr.; Noah Willig, Norton, 6-2, 170, jr.

P: Mason Gurney, Clyde, 6-1, 169, sr.; Mason Doughty, Chillicothe, 6-3, 225, sr.; Kurtis Tetzloff, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 180, sr.

Three football players from Miami Trace High School have been named All-Ohio in Division III for 2022. (l-r); Garrett Guess, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio; Zach Warnock, Second Team, All-Ohio and Andrew Guthrie, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. Guess is a junior and Warnock and Guthrie are seniors. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Three-Panthers-All-Ohio-football-pic-12-8-2022-2.jpg Three football players from Miami Trace High School have been named All-Ohio in Division III for 2022. (l-r); Garrett Guess, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio; Zach Warnock, Second Team, All-Ohio and Andrew Guthrie, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. Guess is a junior and Warnock and Guthrie are seniors. Courtesy photo Washington High School senior Troy Thompson, above, has been named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio in Division III for the 2022 football season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Troy-Thompson-All-Ohio-football-12-8-2022-2.jpg Washington High School senior Troy Thompson, above, has been named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio in Division III for the 2022 football season. Courtesy photo Four of the five Washington Blue Lion football players who were named All-Ohio for 2022 are pictured. (l-r); A.J. Dallmayer, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio; Michael Bearden, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio; Charles Souther, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio and Tanner Lemaster, First Team, All-Ohio. Not pictured: Troy Thompson, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Blue-Lion-all-Ohio-football-12-8-2022-2.jpg Four of the five Washington Blue Lion football players who were named All-Ohio for 2022 are pictured. (l-r); A.J. Dallmayer, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio; Michael Bearden, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio; Charles Souther, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio and Tanner Lemaster, First Team, All-Ohio. Not pictured: Troy Thompson, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. Courtesy photo