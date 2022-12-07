Lady Tigers rally past Lady Lions, 37-28

GREENFIELD — It was a match-up of long-time rivals as the Lady Lions of Washington High School visited historic McClain High School to take on the Lady Tigers Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Both teams struggled in their shooting on this night, especially in the first half.

Washington led by as many as five points, 18-13, with 1:37 to play in the third quarter.

From that point forward, McClain outscored Washington, 24-10 to take the victory, 37-28.

The game was tied, 4-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington held an 8-6 lead at the half.

After three quarters of play, McClain was in front, 19-18.

McClain senior Payton Pryor was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Pryor was 11 of 15 from the free throw line, including going 9 of 11 from the stripe in the second half.

Junior Kaitlyn Jett scored six points and sophomore Anna Eikenberry scored five points for the Lady Tigers.

For Washington, junior Calleigh Wead-Salmi led with nine points. Sophomore Maggi Wall hit two three-point field goals and scored eight points and senior Allie Mongold scored six points for the Lady Lions.

Unofficial shooting statistics have Washington going 7 of 37 from the field for 19 percent.

McClain, again unofficially, was 8 of 33 for 24 percent.

Both teams had 14 turnovers.

McClain was 20 of 26 from the free throw line for 77 percent, while Washington made 12 of 19 free throws for 63 percent.

Washington (0-5 overall, 0-3 in the FAC) will host Adena Saturday with the j-v game starting at noon.

McClain is now 2-4 overall, 1-2 in the FAC.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 4 4 10 10 — 28

Mc 4 2 13 18 — 37

WASHINGTON — Jordyn Gray 0-0-0; Allie Mongold 1-4-6; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 3-3-9; Eliana Racine 1-3-5; Megan Sever 0-0-0; Natalie Woods 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 0 (2)-2-8; Calee Ellars 0-0-0. TOTALS — 5 (2)-12-28. Free throw shooting: 12 of 19 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, 2. Field goal shooting: 7 of 37 for 19 percent. Turnovers: 14.

McCLAIN — Lindsey Hutchinson 0 (1)-0-3; Lillie Sanders 0-1-1; Payton Pryor 2-11-15; Luca Matesic 0-1-1; Kenzie Wise 0-0-0; Jaden McCoy 0-2-2; Haylee Havens 2-0-4; Kaitlyn Jett 1-4-6; Lily Barnes 0-0-0; Anna Eikenberry 2-1-5. TOTALS — 7 (1)-20-37. Free throw shooting: 20 of 26 for 77 percent. Three-point field goal: Hutchinson. Field goal shooting: 8 of 33 for 24 percent. Turnovers: 14.

Washington freshman Calee Ellars is guarded by McClain senior Payton Pryor (13) and sophomore Anna Eikenberry during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.