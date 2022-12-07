Blue Lions have 5, Panthers 3 football players named All-Ohio

Eight high school football players from Fayette County have been recognized as All-Ohio for the 2022 season.

Washington High School has five players named All-Ohio and Miami Trace High School has three players accorded All-Ohio honors.

Both schools were Division III in football this season.

From Washington, Tanner Lemaster has been named First Team, All-Ohio as a tight end.

Miami Trace’s Zach Warnock was named Second Team, All-Ohio as a kicker.

The following six players were named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio:

Washington quarterback Troy Thompson; Miami Trace wide receiver Garrett Guess; Washington wide receiver A.J. Dallmayer; Miami Trace offensive lineman Andrew Guthrie; Washington defensive lineman Charles Souther and Washington defensive back Michael Bearden.

All the above players are seniors except for Guess.

There will be more about the All-Ohio players from Miami Trace and Washington High Schools in an upcoming edition of the Record-Herald