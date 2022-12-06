Panthers rout Hillsboro, 50-29

The Miami Trace Panthers welcomed Frontier Athletic Conference rivals Hillsboro on a mild, rainy Tuesday night in Fayette County.

Hillsboro took an early 5-4 lead, but was then outscored 46-24 the rest of the way as the Panthers rolled to a 50-29 victory.

Miami Trace is now 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the FAC.

The Panthers led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and 27-10 at halftime.

After three quarters of play, Miami Trace held a 38-13 lead.

Miami Trace led briefly by 27 points in the fourth quarter.

A total of 14 players got into the game for the Panthers, with 11 of those making the scoring column.

Senior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points.

Senior Isaiah Reisinger and junior Bryson Osborne each scored six points for the Panthers. Reisinger connected on two three-point field goals.

Senior Shay Salyers and junior Austin Boedeker each scored five points for Miami Trace. Each player had one three-point field goal.

Sophomore Tate Davis led Hillsboro with nine points. He had one three-point field goal.

Senior Bryce Parsons scored six points for the Indians, sophomore Nic Burns scored five (with one three-point field goal); senior Deegen Bloomfield, junior Dorian Stewart and sophomore Brayden Hunter each scored three points. The latter two players each hit one three-point field goal.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “Their effort was outstanding. We didn’t shoot it well early. We’ve been coming out lights out in the first two games.

“Tonight, we missed a lot of chippies early,” Ackley said. “I thought our game plan was executed and our effort was as good as it’s been in the year-plus we’ve been here. Our kids are really buying in and I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

The Panthers will be back in action Friday for another FAC contest, this time at Jackson to take on the Ironmen.

With the loss, Hillsboro falls to 1-4 overall, 0-2 in the FAC.

The Indians are at Chillicothe Friday evening.

Chillicothe beat McClain Tuesday, 51-38.

Panthers win j-v game with Hillsboro

Miami Trace won the j-v game Tuesday, 31-21. The Panthers improve to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the FAC.

Adam Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 15 points.

Grant Guess and Skye Salyers each scored six points for the Panthers. Guess had one three-point field goal.

Connor Napier scored four points for the Panthers.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 15 12 11 12 — 50

H 5 5 3 16 — 29

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 1 (1)-0-5; Trey Robinette 1-0-2; Grant Guess 1-0-2; Coledon May 1-2-4; Tate Landrum 1-0-2; Brady Armstrong 2-0-4; Zach Warnock 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0 (2)-0-6; Austin Boedeker 1 (1)-0-5; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 5-2-12; Adam Guthrie 1-0-2; Bryson Osborne 3-0-6; Holden Hunter 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (4)-4-50. Free throw shooting: 4 of 4 for 100 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 2; Salyers, Boedeker. Field goal shooting: 21 of 57 for 37 percent. Turnovers: 6.

HILLSBORO — Nic Burns 1 (1)-0-5; Brogen Priest 0-0-0; Tate Davis 2 (1)-2-9; Brayde Hunter 0 (1)-0-3; Steven Kibler 0-0-0; Garet Thompson 0-0-0; Dorian Stewart 0 (1)-0-3; Bryce Parsons 3-0-6; Deegen Bloomfield 1-1-3. TOTALS — 7 (4)-3-29. Free throw shooting: 3 of 8 for 38 percent. Three-point field goals: Burns, Davis, Hunter, Stewart. Field goal shooting: 11 of 45 for 24 percent. Turnovers: 11.

Miami Trace junior Brady Armstrong sets for a shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Players pictured for Hillsboro include: Bryce Parsons (31) and Dorian Stewart (23). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Brady-Armstrong-MT-bb-vs-Hillsboro-12-6-2022-1.jpg Miami Trace junior Brady Armstrong sets for a shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Players pictured for Hillsboro include: Bryce Parsons (31) and Dorian Stewart (23). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald