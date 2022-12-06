Blue Lions earn road victory over Ironmen, 57-48

JACKSON — On a rainy Tuesday evening, the Washington Blue Lions varsity boys basketball team traveled to Jackosn (1-0) to take on the Ironmen in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest. Jackson came into the game with a conference win against Hillsboro in their only contest so far this season.

At the end of the first quarter, the Blue Lions were ahead by a score of 18-11.

Jackson outscored Washington 17-7 in the second quarter, giving them a 28-25 halftime lead. The Blue Lions committed 11 turnovers in the first half of which Jackson took advantage.

The third quarter was 14-7 in favor the Blue Lions, giving them a 39-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, Washington outscored Jackson 18-13, sinking 12 of 15 free throws down the stretch. The final score saw the Blue Lions earn the victory, 57-48.

Unofficially for Washington, Tanner Lemaster led the Blue Lions with 22 points and seven rebounds, followed by John Wall with 12 points, Raleigh Haithcock with eight points, Michael Bearden scored six points and secured seven steals, Isaiah Haithcock scored four points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Garrett Rickman scored two.

The Blue Lions were 15-21 (71%) from the free throw line as a team and committed 17 turnovers.

Statistically for Jackson, Evan Jarvis led the Ironmen with 25 points. He was followed by Boston Campbell with 11 points, and Ryan Seimetz, Stephen Jenkins, Bodhi Wolford, Charlie Woodard, Coen Davis, and Zander Ervin with two.

The Ironmen were 7-12 (58%) from the free throw line as a team and committed 11 turnovers.

Washington (5-1/2-0) plays again on Friday, Dec. 9 on the road at McClain with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip. McClain defeated Washington three times a season ago.

Jackson (1-1/1-1) plays again on Friday, Dec. 9 at home against Miami Trace.

In the junior varsity contest, Washington won 38-19.

Statistically for Washington, Gage Merritt and Javin Baker led the Blue Lions with nine points, followed by Cooper Robertson with seven, Bryson Heath with six, Noah Haithcock with five, and Daryan Murphy with two.

In the freshman contest, Washington won 53-22.

Statistically for Washington, Bryson Heath and Cooper Robertson led the Blue Lions with 13 points, followed by Jeston Everhart with ten, Matthew Colflesh with eight, Javin Baker with five, and Avery Wightman with four.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 18 7 14 18 — 57

J 11 17 7 13 — 48

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 1-0-2; John Wall 4 (1)-3-12; Michael Bearden 2-2-6 Brayden May 2-0-2; Raleigh Haithcock 3 (2)-0-8; Gabe Tayese 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 5 (2)-10-22; Isaiah Haithcock 2-0-4. TOTALS — 18 (5)-15-57. Free throw shooting: 15 of 21 for 71 percent. Field goal percentage: 18 of 35 for 51 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, R. Haithcock, 2; Lemaster, 2. Turnovers: 17

JACKSON — Ryan Seimetz 0-2-2; Stephen Jenkins 2-0-2; Braydon Stapleton 0-0-0; Dillon Delong 0-0-0; Josh Hutchinson 0-0-0; Bodhi Wolford 2-0-2; Jax Carroll 0-0-0; Evan Jarvis 11 (2)-1-25; Boston Campbell 3 (1)-4-11; Charlie Woodard 2-0-2; Coen Davis 2-0-2; Zander Ervin 2-0-2; Ethan O’Connor 0-0-0; Jacob Allen 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (3)-7-48. Free throw shooting: 7 of 12 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: Jarvis, 2; Campbell. Turnovers: 11

Washington senior Brayden May possesses the ball during the first half of their game against Jackson on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. On defense for Jackson is Bodhi Wolford (10). Washington won this game by a score of 57-48. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Brayden-May-Blue-Lion-bb-v-Jackson-12-6-2022.jpg Washington senior Brayden May possesses the ball during the first half of their game against Jackson on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. On defense for Jackson is Bodhi Wolford (10). Washington won this game by a score of 57-48. Photo by Christy Wall