Blue Lion bowling beats McClain Tigers

The Washington High School boys and girls bowling teams rolled off against the McClain Tigers Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Washington’s girls team won, 1,675 pins to 1,506.

The Blue Lion boys team won with a pin fall of 2,432 to 2,079.

For Washington, Jon Rader bowled a 238 and a 222 for a two-game series of 460.

Mason Mullins had a 235 and a 193 for a 428 series.

Nick Walker had a 191 and a 202 for a 393 series; Austin Coy had a 329 series (185 and 144); Luke Crabtree had a 151 game and Randon Stolzenburg had a 131 game.

Washington had baker game scores of 215, 159 and 166.

Washington’s j-v boys team beat McClain, 1,369 to 1,101.

Matthew Clay had a 303 series (122 and 181); Landon Miller bowled games of 158 and 125 for a 283 series; Bradly Hunt had a 212 series (96 and 116); Cain Sever had a 202 series (115 and 87) and T.J. Ooten had game scores of 84 and 89 for a 173 series.

Washington had baker game scores of 114 and 82.

For the Washington girls team, Grace Bailey led with a 280 series (124 and 156).

Siddhi Patel had a 250 series (117 and 133).

Olivia Doyle had a 166 game, Addy Mason rolled a 133; Chinatsu Obayashi had a 112 game and Kate Bailey had a 104 game score.

Washington had baker game scores of 118, 147 and 133.

For McClain, Ashley Mitchell led with a 265 series (140 and 125).

Bailey Mitchell had games of 121 and 119 for a 240 series.

Emily Howard had a 116 and a 105 game for a 221 series.

Sarah Easter had games of 122 and 94 for a total of 216.

Vivian Vennis had a 103 game and Emily Hester had a game score of 98.

McClain had baker games of 101, 143 and 119.

Washington will bowl at Hillsboro Saturday at 9 a.m.