Jackson rallies to beat Lady Panthers, 55-41

JACKSON — It was a match-up of two teams thus far undefeated in the early going of the Frontier Athletic Conference when the Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Jackson High School Monday, Dec. 5.

Miami Trace and Jackson were both 2-0 in the FAC entering the contest.

Jackson rallied from behind to post a 55-41 victory.

The turning point of the game was in the fourth quarter, as Jackson outscored Miami Trace, 22-5.

Free throw shooting was a key part of the game as Jackson made 23 of 32 attempts from the foul line to 11 of 15 for Miami Trace.

A trio of Jackson juniors reached double figures in scoring. The game’s leading scorer was T.J. Carpenter with 16 points. She went 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

Kenzie Davis scored 15 points and Mattie Walburn had 13 points. Walburn was 7 of 8 from the foul line.

Just six players saw the floor for Jackson.

Miami Trace senior Hillary McCoy led her team with 15 points. She also had two steals and two assists. McCoy hit one three-point field goal.

Senior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs scored seven points and led Miami Trace with nine rebounds. She also had two assists.

Junior Jessee Stewart scored six points (hitting one three) and grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals.

Sophomore Nevaeh Lyons scored six points and had two assists.

Senior Mallory Lovett scored five points and senior Kaelin Pfeifer had two points, two steals and five rebounds.

Miami Trace led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 26-19 at the half.

After three quarters of play, Miami Trace held a 36-33 lead.

Jackson made 16 of 40 field goal attempts for 40 percent. Miami Trace made 14 of 50 shot attempts for 28 percent.

Miami Trace (4-3 overall) will play at Chillicothe Saturday with the j-v game commencing at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 15 10 5 — 41

J 8 11 14 22 — 55

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 0-0-0; Kaelin Pfeifer 1-0-2; Hillary McCoy 4 (1)-4-15; Sue Morris 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 0 (1)-3-6; Nevaeh Lyons 2-2-6; Mallory Lovett 2-1-5; Hillery Jacobs 3-1-7; Ryleigh Vincent 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (2)-11-41. Free throw shooting: 11 of 15 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: McCoy, Stewart. Field goal shooting: 14 of 50 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 12 for 17 percent. Turnovers: 16. Assists: 7. Rebounds: 33 (12 offensive). Steals: 8.

JACKSON — Sophia Metzler 1-0-2; T.J. Carpenter 4-8-16; Kenzie Davis 6-3-15; Mattie Walburn 3-7-18; Sydney Hughes 0-4-4; Sydney Carpenter 2-1-5. TOTALS — 16-23-55. Free throw shooting: 23 of 32 for 72 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 16 of 40 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 2. Turnovers: 10. Offensive rebounds: 9.