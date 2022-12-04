MT boys split j-v, freshman games with McClain

The Miami Trace High School junior-varsity and freshman boys basketball teams hosted McClain Friday, Dec. 2.

The Panthers won the j-v game, 40-29 to improve to 2-0.

The Tigers won the freshman game, 30-28. That was the Panther freshman team’s first game of the season.

In the j-v game, Miami Trace’s Adam Guthrie was the leading scorer with 16 points.

Skye Salyers scored seven points for Miami Trace, Connor Napier and Bryson Yeoman each scored six points for the Panthers.

Ben Mathews scored three points and Pierce McCarty scored two for Miami Trace.

For McClain, Riley Cummins led with eight points. He sank two three-point baskets.

Jayden Allison scored six points for the Tigers, Brandon Green had four and a trio of players — Jordan Bell, Kenton McGlone and Alex Perie — each hit one three-point field goal.

Drake Stapleton added two points for the Tigers.

Miami Trace leapt out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers led 19-7 at halftime.

Miami Trace kept the lead — 27-18 — heading into the fourth quarter.

Miami Trace outscored McClain 13-11 in the fourth quarter.

_____

In the freshman game, McClain rallied in the fourth quarter for a 30-28 win.

Luke Armstrong was the leading scorer for the Panthers with eight points.

Connor Napier scored six points, Ian Rayburn and Mason Buchhammer both had four points and Blake Boedeker scored two.

McClain’s Jordan Bell was the top scorer in the game with 10 points. He hit one three-point field goal.

Brynnen Babbs had nine points, with one three-point field goal.

Dalton Newman hit two threes for six points and Easton Ary scored five, with one three-point field goal.

Miami Trace will host another Frontier Athletic Conference opponent, Hillsboro, Tuesday beginning with the freshman game at 4:45 p.m.

McClain hosts Chillicothe in FAC play Tuesday, the freshman game tipping off at 4:45 p.m.