Blue Lions defeat Cavs, 61-45

The Washington Blue Lions varsity boys basketball team (2-1) began Frontier Athletic Conference play at home against Chillicothe (1-1) on Friday.

At the end of the first quarter, the Blue Lions were ahead 16-12. The first quarter saw the trio of John Wall, Tanner Lemaster, and Isaiah Haithcock, each knock down a three-pointer. Wall was fouled on his make and converted the free throw for the four-point play.

Washington extended their lead to seven points at the half, holding a 34-27 advantage. Tayvion Galloway of Chillicothe led all scorers with ten at the break.

The Blue Lions outscored the Cavaliers 14-13 in the third quarter and 13-5 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 61-45 victory.

Unofficially for Washington, Isaiah Haithcock led the Blue Lions with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. He was followed by John Wall with 11 points. Raleigh Haithcock had ten points and hit two three-pointers. Michael Bearden finished with nine points, ten rebounds, and five assists. Brayden May scored eight points and secured five rebounds. Tanner Lemaster finished with seven points, and Garrett Rickman rounded out the scoring with four.

The Blue Lions were 7-9 (78%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed eight turnovers.

Statistically for Chillicothe, Tayvion Galloway led the Cavaliers with 18 points, followed by Cayden Lee with 12, Tre King with ten, Juan Miller with three, and Aaron Valentine with two.

The Cavs were 2-5 (40%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed 11 turnovers.

Washington (3-1/1-0) plays again Saturday, Dec. 3 at home against Unioto with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip.

Chillicothe (1-2/0-1) plays again on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at McClain.

In the junior varsity contest, Washington won 37-32.

Statistically for Washington, Gage Merritt led the Blue Lions with 13 points, followed by Noah Haithcock and Jacob Lindsey with seven, Jeston Everhart and Jakob Hoosier with four, and Cooper Robertson with two.

In the freshman game, the Blue Lions defeated the Cavaliers 32-21.

Statistically for Washington, Javin Baker led the Blue Lions with 10 points, followed by Matthew Colflesh, Jeston Everhart, and Cooper Robertson with six, and Bryson Heath with four.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 16 18 14 13 — 61

C 12 15 13 5 — 45

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 2-0-4; John Wall 3 (1)-4-11; Michael Bearden 4 (1)-0-9 Brayden May 3 (1)-1-8; Raleigh Haithcock 4 (2)-10-; Gabe Tayese 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 2 (1)-2-7; Isaiah Haithcock 4 (1)-1-12. TOTALS — 23 (7)-7-61. Free throw shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall; Bearden; May; I. Haithcock; R. Haithcock, 2; Lemaster. Field goal shooting: 23 of 40 for 58 percent. Turnovers: 8

CHILLICOTHE — Tayvion Galloway 8 (1)-1-18; Mason Sibberell 0-0-0; Tre King 4 (1)-1-10; Juan Miller 1 (3)-0-3; Cayden Lee 5-0-12; Aiden Spaulding 0-0-0; Aaron Valentin 1-0-2. TOTALS — 19-2-45. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Miller; Galloway; King; Lee, 2; Miller. Turnovers: 11

Washington senior Raleigh Haithcock knocks down a three in the first half of their game against Chillicothe on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Haithcock would hit two threes on the night and finish with ten points as the Blue Lions defeated the Cavaliers, 61-45. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Raleigh-Haithcock-vs-Chillicothe-12-2-2022.jpg Washington senior Raleigh Haithcock knocks down a three in the first half of their game against Chillicothe on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Haithcock would hit two threes on the night and finish with ten points as the Blue Lions defeated the Cavaliers, 61-45. Photo by Maggi Wall