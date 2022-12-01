Chillicothe bowling beats Blue Lions by 24 pins

The Washington Blue Lion bowling team faced Chillicothe in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Nov. 29.

It was a close match with the Blue Lions falling by 24 pins, 2,541 to 2,517.

The Blue Lions had the lead after the first game, 981 to 902.

For Washington, Mason Mullins bowled a 246 in his first game and Jon Rader had a 227.

Rader had a two-game series score of 439.

Mullins also bowled a 171 game for a 417 series.

Luke Crabtree had a 401 two-game series (189 and 212).

Nick Walker had a 180 and a 213 game for a 393 series.

Austin Coy had one game of 139 and Randon Stolzenburg had a 138 game.

Heading into the baker games, Chillicothe had a team score of 2,006 to 1,927.

Washington had baker games of 217, 182 and 191.

Chillicothe had baker scores of 143, 193 and 199.

Washington’s Matthew Clay from the j-v team had the high score of the night for the Blue Lions, a 255.

For Chillicothe, Jacob LeMaster had a high score of 240 and a high two-game series score of 425.

Other scores for Chillicothe: Elliott Brown, 420; Nathan Woodridge, 415; Austin Sprouse, 390; Justin Lowery, 201 and Lucas Metler, 155.

Chillicothe’s girls team defeated Washington, 1,935 to 1,569.

Grace Bailey led Washington with a 279 two-game series (102 and 177).

Olivia Doyle had a 252 series (125 and 127) and Addy Mason had two games of 114 for a 228 series.

Bristen Miller bowled a 112; Pia Robinson, 105; Siddhi Patel, 101 and Havannah Villalobos Burns, 89.

Washington’s baker game scores were: 120, 126 and 157.

For Chillicothe, Julie LeMaster had a 352 two-game series.

Araya Lindsey had a 344 series, Maddox Woods, 294; Jozie Brown, 246 and Bella Riffe, 229.

Chillicothe had baker game scores of 190, 126 and 154.

Miami Trace’s girls team had a final pin total of 1,548.

For the Panthers, Onesti Evans had a 331 series (155 and 176); Anslee Combs had a 143 and a 147 for a 290 total; Ta’Kyia Yahn had a 188 series (86 and 102); Contessa Thomas had a 155 (76 and 79) and Kylie Snyder had a 149 series (61 and 88).

In the baker games, Miami Trace had a 112, a 123 and a 200.

Washington and Miami Trace will bowl at Hillsboro Monday at 4:30 p.m.