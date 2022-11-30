Ironladies beat Lady Lions, 46-34

The Jackson Ironladies played their first road game of the 2022-23 season Wednesday at Washington High School.

The long trip was a worthwhile one for Jackson as the visitors posted a 46-34 victory.

Jackson improves to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Washington falls to 0-4 overall, 0-2 in the FAC.

Jackson is a somewhat rare team that features many veteran players, with a core of juniors who are in their third season on the varsity.

Juniors T.J. Carpenter and Mattie Walburn were the game’s leading scorers with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Junior Kenzie Davis scored nine points and freshman Sydney Carpenter scored four points.

For the Lady Lions, senior Natalie Woods and sophomore Maggi Wall were the leading scorers, each with eight points.

Both players had one two-point basket and two three-point field goals.

Senior Allie Mongold scored seven points, junior Calleigh Wead-Salmi had five points and a trio of players — senior Megan Sever and freshmen Eliana Racine and Calee Ellars — each scored two points.

The Lady Lions took a 7-2 lead on Jackson midway through the first period.

At the end of the first quarter, Washington was in front, 12-10.

Washington held that lead until the 6:37 mark of the second quarter, when Jackson made two free throws to tie the game, 12-12.

Jackson took the lead with 6:14 to play in the first half and stayed in front the rest of the game.

The Ironladies led by as many as seven points in the second quarter before the half ended with the visitors in front, 22-18.

In the third quarter, Jackson extended its lead to as many as 12 points (35-23).

Heading into the fourth quarter, Jackson was in front, 36-25.

Washington was twice able to pull to within six points in the fourth quarter, but could draw no closer as Jackson recorded the 46-34 victory.

Unofficially, Jackson made 18 of 42 field goal attempts for 43 percent. Washington made 13 of 37 shots for 35 percent.

Washington had 15 turnovers to seven for Jackson.

“I was proud of how we came out and competed tonight,” Washington head coach Samantha Bihl said. “Jackson is a tough team, the returning FAC champs. I would like to think they are the favorite again this season.

“We came out very strong, right from the get-go,” Bihl said. “We had a great first quarter and even first half. Our zone, I think, gave them some trouble. They struggled to score for a little while, so, we were pleased with that.

“We had a few breakdowns in the third quarter and that ultimately gave Jackson the opportunity to go on a run. We kind of struggled to come back.

“We were out-sized and we probably will be for most of the season,” Bihl said.

“I’ve always thought Sam does a great job with these guys,” Jackson head coach Matt Walburn said. “She starts three seniors. I love watching the Mongold kid play. I think she does a great job. She was the focus of our scouting report.

“I told our kids up front that (Washington) is a much-improved team,” Walburn said. “I give them a ton of credit. They came out and just shell-shocked us in the first quarter.

“They do such a great job in that zone,” Walburn said. “We’re a team that a lot of teams are probably going to zone. All-in-all, we held our composure. We’re a veteran team. Those four juniors that are starting for me have started since their freshman year.”

In other FAC games Wednesday, Miami Trace defeated Hillsboro 54-28 and Chillicothe beat McClain, 59-28.

Miami Trace, Jackson and Chillicothe are 2-0 in the FAC, with McClain, Washington and Hillsboro at 0-2.

Washington is back in action Wednesday at McClain at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 12 6 7 9 — 34

J 10 12 14 10 — 46

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 3-1-7; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 1-3-5; Eliana Racine 1-0-2; Megan Sever 1-0-2; Natalie Woods 1 (2)-0-8; Maggi Wall 1 (2)-0-8; Calee Ellars 1-0-2. TOTALS — 9 (4)-4-34. Free throw shooting: 4 of 7 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Woods, 2; Wall, 2. Field goal shooting: 13 of 37 for 35 percent. Turnovers: 15.

JACKSON — Sophia Metzler 0-0-0; Sydney Carpenter 1-2-4; T.J. Carpenter 6 (1)-2-17; Mattie Walburn 6-4-16; Sydney Hughes 0-0-0; Kenzie Davis 4-1-9. TOTALS — 17 (1)-9-46. Free throw shooting: 9 of 12 for 75 percent. Three-point field goal: Carpenter. Field goal shooting: 18 of 42 for 43 percent. Turnovers: 7.

Washington j-v team beats Jackson

In the j-v game Wednesday, Washington defeated Jackson, 30-16.

Washington’s Calee Ellars shared game scoring honors with Jalynn Montgomery of Jackson, each with eight points.

For Washington, Eliana Racine scored seven points (with one three), Jordyn Gray had five points, Khalia Smith scored four points and Megan Mongold and Jada Ryan both had three points. Mongold’s three points came on a three-point field goal.

Washington’s j-v team is now 3-1 on the season. They beat Wilmington on Nov. 28, 29-27; they lost to Chillicothe on Nov. 26, 34-18 and they beat Unioto on Nov. 19, 36-13.

Washington sophomore Maggi Wall drives around a player from Jackson during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Maggi-Wall-vs-Jackson-11-30-2022.jpg Washington sophomore Maggi Wall drives around a player from Jackson during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald