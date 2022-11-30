Lady Panthers too much for Lady Indians

The Hillsboro Lady Indians (2-2) traveled to Fayette County to take on the Miami Trace Lady Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest.

Hillsboro came into Wednesday’s game at 0-1 in FAC play, losing to Jackson by a score of 46-29 on Nov. 28. Miami Trace was 1-0 in conference play ahead of this match-up, defeating McClain 40-32 on Nov. 26.

Miami Trace won the game 54-28 to extend their season record to 3-2 and their conference record to 2-0. Hillsboro fell to 2-3 with the loss and 0-2 in FAC play.

The Lady Panthers held onto a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Hillsboro opened the second quarter with a corner three-pointer from Addyson Miles to cut the lead to 12-9. From that point, Miami Trace went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 19-9.

Blake Herdman of Hillsboro connected on a three-point basket to stop the run and cut the lead to seven points.

On the ensuing possession, Ellie Robinette buried a triple for the Lady Panthers to get the lead back to ten, 22-12.

Hillsboro would later convert two free throws to cut the lead to eight points, which was the score at the half as Miami Trace led 22-14.

Hillery “Bean” Jacobs of Miami Trace led all scorers with nine points at the break.

The third quarter saw the Lady Panthers lead by as many as 22 points, as they pulled ahead to a 40-20 lead going into the final quarter.

Miami Trace outscored Hillsboro 14-8 in the fourth quarter, cruising to a 54-28 victory.

Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller spoke about the victory.

“Hillsboro, give them credit. They’re young, they’re fast. They moved the ball well. They get up and they pressure you. They’re very guard oriented and that’s not always the best match-up for us because we have a few post players. Our kids, they had times where we allowed their speed to speed us up, but then we settled back down. When we started settling back down and took care of the ball and moved the ball, we found the open person and made unselfish passes. It just took a little while to get settled down.”

Jacobs led Miami Trace, and all scorers, with ten points and 14 rebounds, earning a double-double on the night. Jacobs also recorded four assists and two steals. She was followed by Jesse Stewart with eight points, Naveah Lyons and Kaelin Pfeifer with seven points and three steals each, Hillary McCoy and Robinette with six, Mallory Lovett and Ryleigh Vincent with four, and Sue Morris with two.

Hillsboro was led by Herdman with seven points, followed by Addyson and Kobie Miles with five, Kylie Scott with four, Peighton Bledsoe and Maddie Taylor with three, and Kallie Fraley with one.

Hillsboro hosts Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday in a non-conference contest.

Miami Trace hosts East Clinton Saturday night with a 6:30 p.m. varsity tip-off.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 10 18 14 — 54

H 6 8 6 8 — 28

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 2 (2)-0-6; Kaelin Pfeifer 3-1-7; Hillary McCoy 2-2-6; Jessee Stewart 4-0-8; Navaeh Lyons 3 (1)-0-7; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 2-0-4; Hillery Jacobs 3-4-10; Sue Morris 1-0-2; Ryleigh Vincent 2-0-4; Hannah Binegar 0-0-0. TOTALS — 22 (3)-7-54. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: Robinette 2, Lyons. Field goal shooting: 22 of 50 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 8 for 38 percent. Rebounds: 31 (9 offensive). Assists: 14. Steals: 16. Fouls: 19.

HILLSBORO — Peighton Bledsoe 0-3-3; Kayla Seeling 0-0-0; Kobie Miles 2-1-5; Kylie Scott 2-0-4; Reagan Eastes 0-0-0; Addyson Miles 1 (1)-2-5; Kyra Boyd 0-0-0; Morgan Garman 0-0-0; Gracie Thoroman 0-0-0; Kallie Fraley 0-1-1; Blake Herdman 3 (1)-0-7; Maddie Taylor 1-1-3. TOTALS — 9 (2)-8-28. Free throw Shooting: 8 of 18 for 44 percent. Three-point field goals: Herdman, Miles. Field goal shooting: 9 of 44 for 20 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 13 for 15 percent. Turnovers: 27. Offensive rebounds: 11.

Hillsboro wins j-v game with Miami Trace

In the j-v game, Hillsboro defeated Miami Trace, 34-21.

For Miami Trace, Hannah Binegar was the leading scorer with six points, followed by Bella Shull with five, Katy Bock with four, Kamika Bennett with three, Cali Kirkpatrick with two, and Mya Babineau with one point.

For Hillsboro, Kyra Boyd led the Lady Indians with 17 points, followed by Reagan Estes with four, Morgan Garman with three, and Kayla Seeling, Gracie Thoroman, Aubrey Burton, Kiara Borli, Reagan Leeth, and Amari Cumberland with two.

Miami Trace senior Hillery “Bean” Jacobs attempts a long range jumper during the second quarter of their game against Hillsboro on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Jacobs would lead all scorers with ten points as the Lady Panthers were victorious, 54-28. Also pictured is Addyson Miles of Hillsboro (11) and Jesse Stewart of Miami Trace (10). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Bean-Jacobs-vs-Hillsboro.jpg Miami Trace senior Hillery “Bean” Jacobs attempts a long range jumper during the second quarter of their game against Hillsboro on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Jacobs would lead all scorers with ten points as the Lady Panthers were victorious, 54-28. Also pictured is Addyson Miles of Hillsboro (11) and Jesse Stewart of Miami Trace (10). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

Miami Trace 54, Hillsboro 28