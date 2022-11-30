Wilmington beats Lady Lions, 36-26

WILMINGTON — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team had a game against a former league opponent at Wilmington High School Monday, Nov. 28.

Wilmington won the game, 36-26.

Eliana Racine led Washington with nine points.

Allie Mongold scored six points, Calle Ellars scored five points, Natalie Woods had four points and Megan Sever scored two points.

Racine and Ellars each hit one three-point field goal for Washington.

Katie Murphy was the game’s leading scorer for Wilmington with 12 points.

Elle Martin scored 10 points and Ke’Asia Robinson and Caroline Diels both had six points.

Martin had one three-point basket for Wilmington.

Washington led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter.

It was 13-10 Wilmington at the half.

The Hurricane held a 26-21 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Wilmington outscored Washington 10-5 in the fourth quarter.

Washington was 0 of 2 from the free throw line, while Wilmington went 9 of 21 from the line.

Washington will play at McClain Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 4 11 5 — 26

Wil 5 8 13 10 — 36

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 3-0-6; Trinity George 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 0-0-0; Eliana Racine 3 (1)-0-9; Megan Sever 1-0-2; Natalie Woods 2-0-4; Calle Ellars 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 10 (2)-0-26. Free throw shooting: 0 of 2. Three-point field goals: Racine, Ellars.

WILMINGTON — Bella Earley 0-0-0; Lauren Diels 0-0-0; Ke’Asia Robinson 3-0-6; Taylor Noszka 1-0-2; Aidynne Tippett 0-0-0; Brynn Conley 0-0-0; Caroline Diels 1-4-6; Emma Adams 0-0-0; Elle Martin 1 (1)-5-10; Katie Murphy 6-0-12; Taija Walker 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (1)-9-36. Free throw shooting: 9 of 21 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal: Martin.

Washington’s Calleigh Wead-Salmi looks to get around a player from Wilmington during a non-league game at Wilmington High School Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Also pictured for Washington is Trinity George. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Calliegh-Wead-Salmi-vs-Wilington-Nov-28-2022.jpg Washington’s Calleigh Wead-Salmi looks to get around a player from Wilmington during a non-league game at Wilmington High School Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Also pictured for Washington is Trinity George. Photo by Elizabeth Clark