Lady Lions fall to Cavs in home opener

The Washington Lady Lions hosted the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe on Saturday, Nov. 26 for their first home and conference game of the season.

The first quarter was very tight, with Chillicothe holding on to a 14-13 lead at the end of one.

The second quarter was a different story, as the Lady Cavs outscored the Lady Lions 17-8 to gain a 31-21 halftime lead.

Quarter number three saw only 13 total points scored as Chillicothe outscored Washington 7-6 to lead 38-27 going into the final period. Chillicothe held a 13-point lead in the closing seconds of the third quarter, but a buzzer-beater from freshman Calee Ellars cut the lead to 11.

The Lady Lions got as close as a seven-point deficit but were never able to fully close the gap as Chillicothe pulled away with a 50-38 victory.

Statistically for Washington, Allie Mongold led the team with ten points, followed by Calleigh Wead-Salmi with eight, Calee Ellars with seven, Eliana Racine with six, Natalie Woods with four, and Maggi Wall with three. Ellars and Wall each knocked down a three-point field goal. The Lady Lions were 2-3 from the free throw line for 67%.

Statistically for Chillicothe, Harding led the team with 26 points, followed by Erslan with ten, Hatfield and Huggins with four, Archer with three, Cox with two, and Dudley with one. The Lady Cavs were 8-17 from the free throw line for 47%.

In the junior-varsity contest, Chillicothe defeated Washington by a score of 34-18.

For Washington, Racine led the team with six points, followed by Ellars and Jada Ryan with four, and Khalia Smith and Jordyn Gray with two points each. As a team, the Lady Lions made one of five free throws for 20%.

For Chillicothe, Dudley scored 11 points, followed by McCloy with nine, Mendel with six, McNeal with four, and Sams and Butler with two points each. The Lady Cavaliers converted four of 13 free throw attempts for 31%.

Washington (0-2) is back in action on Monday, Nov. 28 at Wilmington (0-2). The JV contest will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Hurricanes two losses came by Kings Mills 49-25 and Batavia 59-57.

Chillicothe (2-0) plays again on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at McClain (0-3). The JV contest is set to tip-off at 5:30 p.m.

Lady Lion senior Natalie Woods pushes the ball in transition during their game against Chillicothe on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Washington would fall to the Lady Cavs, 50-38.
Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

