Girls basketball update

The Frontier Athletic Conference began play Saturday, Nov. 26 with three girls’ basketball games.

At Miami Trace High School, the Lady Panthers hosted McClain.

Miami Trace won that game, 40-32.

Miami Trace is now 2-2 overall. McClain has a record of 0-3.

The Lady Lions of Washington High School hosted Chillicothe Saturday.

Chillicothe won, 50-38.

Washington is 0-2.

The Lady Lions will play at Wilmington Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Miami Trace will host Hillsboro Wednesday with the j-v game starting at 5:30 p.m.