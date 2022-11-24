Panthers topple Tanks in opener, 59-46

On Thanksgiving Eve, 2022, the Miami Trace Panthers began the boys basketball season with a home game against the Unioto Sherman Tanks.

Miami Trace began the game with a 5-0 lead and stayed in front the entire way, posting a 59-46 victory.

Senior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 18 points. He also led the Panthers with seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.

Junior Austin Boedeker scored 12 points and had a team-high four assists.

Junior Bryson Osborne scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and had two assists.

Sophomore Trey Robinette scored seven points.

Junior Brady Armstrong scored five points and senior Bryson Sheets, junior Coledon May and freshman Grant Guess each contributed two points. Guess also had four rebounds.

Robinette, Armstrong, Guthrie and Osborne each had one three-point field goal for the Panthers.

For the Shermans, sophomore Blake Hoops led with 15 points.

Junior Jordan Perkins had 11 points including his team’s lone three-point field goal.

Miami Trace held a 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers would twice more lead by 11 points before closing out the 13-point victory.

Miami Trace led 27-21 at halftime and 38-34 at the end of three quarters of play.

Unioto pulled to within six points in the second quarter and got as close four points in the third quarter, with Miami Trace leading in that frame by as many as nine points.

The Shermans scored first in the fourth quarter to pull to within two (38-36).

Unioto managed to get to within four points of the Panthers with 5:27 to play, but for the most part, Miami Trace had a three or four-possession lead in the final four minutes of the game.

Miami Trace’s next game will be the Frontier Athletic Conference lid-lifter against the McClain Tigers Friday, Dec. 2 at home. The freshman game starts that evening at 4:45 p.m.

———

Panthers beat Unioto in j-v game

Miami Trace won the j-v game against the Sherman Tanks, 48-34.

For the Panthers, Connor Napier led a trio in double figures (and was the game’s leading scorer) with 16 points. He connected for his team’s only three-point field goal.

Adam Guthrie scored 15 points and Skye Salyers scored 12 points.

Pierce McCarty rounded out the scoring for Miami Trace with five points.

Cody Braden led Unioto with nine points.

Dawson Mitchell scored eight points and Isaac Ridder had seven.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 16 11 11 21 — 59

U 5 16 13 12 — 46

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 0-0-0; Trey Robinette 2 (1)-0-7; Grant Guess 1-0-2; Coledon May 1-0-2; Brady Armstrong 0 (1)-2-5; Isaiah Reisinger 0-0-0; Austin Boedeker 6-0-12; Bryson Sheets 1-0-2; Andrew Guthrie 6 (1)-3-18; Bryson Osborne 2 (1)-4-11. TOTALS — 19 (4)-9-59. Free throw shooting: 9 of 11 for 82 percent. Three-point field goals: Robinette, Armstrong, Guthrie, Osborne. Field goal shooting: 23 of 45 for 51 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 9 for 44 percent. Rebounds: 29 (6 offensive). Assists: 8. Steals: 5. Blocked shots: 2. Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 17.

UNIOTO — K.B. Perkins 2-1-5; Maddox Fox 2-1-5; Newton Hoops 0-2-2; Blake Hoops 5-5-15; Blake Fitch 2-0-4; Caden Cutright 0-0-0; Ashton Crace 0-2-2; Nathan Morrison 1-0-2; Connor Dollison 0-0-0; Jordan Perkins 4 (1)-0-11. TOTALS — 16 (1)-11-46. Free throw shooting: 11 of 17 for 65 percent. Three-point fiel goal: Perkins. Field goal shooting: 17 of 49 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 13 for 8 percent. Turnovers: 10. Offensive rebounds: 9.

Miami Trace senior Andrew Guthrie (33) puts up a shot during the season-opening game against Unioto played at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Andrew-Guthrie-MT-boys-bb-vs-Unioto-11-23-2022.jpg Miami Trace senior Andrew Guthrie (33) puts up a shot during the season-opening game against Unioto played at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald