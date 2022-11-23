Panthers, Blue Lions boys basketball win season-openers

The Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lions were among the high school boys teams that opened the 2022-23 season on Thanksgiving Eve.

Miami Trace hosted Unioto and defeated the Shermans in the varsity game, 59-46.

Washington traveled to Vinton County to take on the Vikings.

The Blue Lions won that game, 69-60.

In the j-v game at Miami Trace, the Panthers beat the Tanks, 48-34.

In the j-v game at Vinton County, the Vikings got by the Blue Lions, 46-43.

It was quite the rout in the freshman game as Washington rolled to a 55-6 win over VC.

The Blue Lions are back in action at home Friday to take on Adena. The j-v game starts at 6 p.m.

The Panthers are off until Friday, Dec. 2 when they open Frontier Athletic Conference play at home against McClain. The action begins with the freshman game at 4:45 p.m.

Paint Valley defeated McClain Wednesday, 49-34.

Westfall topped Amanda-Clearcreek, 67-41 and Lancaster edged Teays Valley, 45-44.

In girls basketball, Madison-Plains beat Westland, 58-32.