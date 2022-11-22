Unioto tops Miami Trace, 79-46

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Unioto High School Tuesday night for a non-conference game against the Shermans.

Unioto won the game, 79-46.

It was a very good shooting night for Unioto as the Shermans made 29 of 52 attempts for 56 percent. From three-point range, Unioto made 6 of 13 for 46 percent. At the foul line, Unioto was 15 of 20 for 75 percent.

Senior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs led Miami Trace with 16 points.

Sophomore Nevaeh Lyons scored eight points and junior Jessee Stewart had seven points.

Jacobs, Lyons and senior Hillary McCoy each hit one three-point field goal for Miami Trace.

Jacobs led Miami Trace in rebounds with seven, assists with three and steals with three.

Stewart had four rebounds and two assists and junior Sue Morris had two points and two assists.

Unioto (2-0) had three players in double figures in scoring, led by Amaris Betts with 21 points.

Alexis Book and Milee Smith both scored 14 points

Unioto led 26-12 at the end of the first quarter and 43-24 at the half.

The third was another high-scoring frame for Unioto as they hit for 24 points to take a 67-36 lead.

Miami Trace was 13 of 26 from the free throw line for 50 percent. From the field, the Lady Panthers connected on 15 of 48 shot attempts for 31 percent. From behind the three-point line, Miami Trace was 3 of 14 for 21 percent.

Miami Trace committed 19 turnovers to 16 for Unioto.

Miami Trace (1-2 overall) will open Frontier Athletic Conference play with a home game against McClain Saturday with the j-v game starting at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 12 12 10 — 46

U 26 17 24 12 — 79

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 2-0-4; Kaelin Pfeifer 2-0-4; Hillary McCoy 1 (1)-0-5; Sue Morris 1-0-2; Jessee Stewart 1-5-7; Nevaeh Lyons 1 (1)-3-8; Hannah Binegar 0-0-0; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 4 (1)-5-16; Ryleigh Vincent 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (3)-13-46. Free throw shooting: 13 of 26 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: McCoy, Lyons, Jacobs. Field goal shooting: 15 of 48 for 31 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 14 for 21 percent. Turnovers: 19. Assists: 9. Steals: 6. Fouls: 18. Rebounds: 21 (3 offensive).

UNIOTO — Magnolia Holbert 2 (1)-0-7; Amaris Betts 5 (3)-2-21; Sophie Coleman 0-0-0; Addison Mohan 1-0-2; Jaelyn Himes 0-1-1; Abbie Marshall 2-3-7; Alexis Book 4 (2)-0-14; Jozie Zickafoose 2-2-6; Amelia Uhrig 2-3-7; Milee Smith 5-4-14. TOTALS — 23 (6)-15-79. Free throw shooting: 15 of 20 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Betts, 3; Book, 2; Holbert. Field goal shooting: 29 of 52 for 56 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 13 for 46 percent. Turnovers: 16. Offensive rebounds: 6.

Miami Trace wins j-v game with Unioto

In the j-v game Tuesday, Miami Trace improved to 2-0 with a 32-29 win over Unioto.

Bella Shull was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 19 points. She had one three-point field goal.

Also for Miami Trace, Hannah Binegar scored six points, Cali Kirkpatrick had four points and Mya Babineau scored three.

For Unioto, Kendal Walker led with 16 points.

Cloie Fisher and Olivia Howard both had four points, Ava Patterson had three points and Aidyn Denison had two points.

Miami Trace sophomore Nevaeh Lyons (right) launches a shot during a non-conference game at Unioto High School Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.