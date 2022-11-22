Playoffs near, so start/sit vital for your team

We made it to Week 11 of our Fantasy Football season. This week we have four teams — Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks — on bye. That’s some heavy hitters at QB and WR to have on our benches.

So there are some guys you can look for to fill in as the playoffs approach.

QB

Start: Daniel Jones vs Lions

The Giants are getting the best out of Daniel Jones and that continues this week against the Lions who are still the worst defense in the league allowing 23.7 points per game to the QB. Also, Jones likes to take off and run the ball. Well, guess what? The Lions are the worst against the running QB allowing 41 yards rushing per game. Get Daniel Jones in your lineup.

Start: Justin Fields @ Falcons

Fields has been hot so ride the hot hand against a defense in Atlanta that allows 19 points per game to the QB. Now, Atlanta is the best team against the running QB, so Fields will have to pass a little more, but I am riding the hot hand and starting Fields.

Sleepers: Russell Wilson vs Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo @Cardinals, Baker Mayfield vs Ravens

Sit: Derek Carr vs Broncos

This Las Vegas team is a mess. The Colts brought in a coach off the couch to beat them. Doesn’t get better this week on the road in Denver against the No. 1 defense against the QB, allowing only 10.8 points per game. Carr hasn’t been great on the road this season with only 239 yards and 1.6 TDs per game.

Sit: Matt Ryan vs Eagles

Matt Ryan came out and started last week against the Raiders and looked good but it was the Raiders. Well, now flip the script and Ryan is at home vs the Eagles defense that only gives up 10 points per game to the QB. I know you will be tempted but leave Ryan on the bench in Week 11.

RB

Start: Brian Robinson Jr. @ Texans

Brian Robinson Jr. has never panned out this season after the great pre-season (yes, I know he was shot). This week he faces the Texans that are the worst against the run in the league allowing 30.2 fantasy points per game to the RB position. No, Robinson is not getting all 30 points but if those points are split with Antonio Gibson, then both are Flex/RB2 plays.

Start: Devin Singletary vs Browns (in Detroit)

The Browns can be run on, and Singletary will get the opportunities, especially if the Bills try to conserve Josh Allen’s arm. Browns are giving up 27.6 points per game to the RB. Singletary has been a RB2 all season and I think you can expect that in this game also.

Sleeper: Isiah Pacheco @Chargers, Cordarrelle Patterson vs Bears, Melvin Gordon vs Raiders.

Sit: James Connor @ 49ers

You probably have limited options, but this isn’t the ideal spot for an RB. The 49ers are the best against the run only allowing 14.5 points per game to the position. Even though Connor has earned the right to be the 3-down back, this is still a tough matchup.

Sit: James Robinson and Michael Carter @ Patriots

The Patriots are really good at stacking the box and taking away your best assets. They are only giving up 15 points per game to the position and if Robinson/Carter have to split the 15 points, that isn’t even Flex level. Back on Oct. 30, the two RBs only combined for like 50 yards against the Pats.

WR

Start: Darnell Mooney @ Falcons

Well, if we are going to tell you to start Fields and hope he throws the ball more, we should tell you to start his No. 1 WR against a Falcons team that is worst in the league against opposing WRs giving up 36.2 points per game to the WR position. Mooney has been a WR4 on the season, but he should be a Flex/WR2 this week.

Start: Darius Slayton vs Commanders

Slayton has quietly become the Giants top WR and this week he faces the Commanders. I told you to start Daniel Jones against the Commanders and I’m telling you to start his No. 1 WR. Commanders are giving up 29.4 points to the WR position. Slayton should be a start.

Sleeper: Devin Duvernay vs Panthers; Courtland Sutton vs Raiders; Allen Robinson @ Saints

Sit: Garrett Wilson @ Patriots

Like the run game, I am also telling you to sit the Jets best WR. I wouldn’t trust the Jets offense this week in New England. The Patriots are the best team against the WR position only allowing 23.1 points per game to the WR positions.

Sit: Drake London vs Bears

Sit the Falcons WR Drake London vs the Bears. The Bears aren’t great, but they have gotten better and are only giving up 25.2 points to opposing WRs on the year. I don’t think you can really trust to many Falcons players this season.

TE

Start: Greg Dulcich vs Raiders

Dulcich has quickly become the No. 1 TE in Denver and he faces a Raiders defense that is one of the worst teams facing the TE position allowing 12.2 points per game. If the Broncos are without Jeudy, Dulcich gives them another passing option.

Sleeper: Dalton Schultz @ Vikings; Cole Kmet vs Falcons; Logan Thomas vs Commanders

Sit: Dawson Knox vs Browns

You might be able to run on the Browns, but the TE position is not a place where they give up points, only allowing 6.7 points per game to the position. The Bills also don’t really throw to the TE. Leave Knox on the bench if you can.

Thank you for reading my Start/Sit Column. Good luck in Week 11. You can find this and the rest of my work over at FantasyHolics on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

Jeremiah Orcutt Contributing columnist https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Orcutt_Jeremiah-9.jpg Jeremiah Orcutt Contributing columnist

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

