Miami Trace defeats Dayton Stivers, 71-17

DAYTON — The Miami Trace varsity girls basketball team is 1-1 on the season after the first weekend of play.

Miami Trace visited Dayton Stivers Saturday, Nov. 19 and routed the home team, 71-17.

The Panthers scored enough points in the first quarter (19) to win the game.

Miami Trace had four players in double figures in scoring, with junior Jessee Stewart and sophomore Ellie Robinette sharing the honors, each with 13 points. Robinette had two three-point field goals and Stewart had the team’s other long-distance connection.

Seniors Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs and Mallory Lovett both scored 10 points.

Senior Hillary McCoy and freshman Ryleigh Vincent shared the team lead in rebounds with five.

Stewart went 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Lovett and freshman Zoey Grooms each had four rebounds.

McCoy and Robinette led in steals, each with three.

Stewart, junior Sue Morris and sophomore Nevaeh Lyons each had two steals.

Dayton Stivers had 26 turnovers and five offensive rebounds.

Miami Trace is at Unioto Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will open Frontier Athletic Conference play by hosting McClain Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 19 19 16 17 — 71

DS 4 6 7 0 — 17

MIAMI TRACE — Hillery Jacobs 4-2-10; Hillary McCoy 2-0-4; Jessee Stewart 2 (1)-6-13; Mallory Lovett 5-0-10; Sue Morris 0-0-0; Nevaeh Lyons 3-0-6; Ellie Robinette 3 (2)-1-13; Ryleigh Vincent 2-1-5; Zoey Grooms 3-0-6; Hannah Binegar 1-0-2. TOTALS — 26 (3)-10-71. Free throw shooting: 10 of 15 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Robinette, 2; Stewart. Field goal shooting: 29 of 64 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 10 for 30 percent. Rebounds: 30 (12 offensive). Turnovers: 3. Assists: 10. Steals: 16. Fouls: 10.

Miami Trace juniors Sue Morris (left) and Jessee Stewart (right) play defense during the game at Dayton Stivers Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_MT-girls-basketball-vs-Stivers-11-19-2022.jpg Miami Trace juniors Sue Morris (left) and Jessee Stewart (right) play defense during the game at Dayton Stivers Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Courtesy photo