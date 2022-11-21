Lady Lions compete at Hoosier Gym

KNIGHTSTOWN — The Washington Lady Lions took a trip to Knightstown, Indiana on Saturday to play the Unioto Lady Shermans at the historic Hoosier Gym. Hoosier Gym was the home gymnasium for the Hickory Huskers basketball team from the 1986 film ‘Hoosiers’.

It was all Unioto from the opening tip as they jumped out to a 30-9 advantage and the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Lady Shermans led 47-13.

The Lady Lions were outscored 21-2 in the second half as Unioto pulled away further, winning the contest by a score of 68-15.

Statistically for Washington, Allie Mongold led the team with six points, followed by Maggi Wall with three, and Megan Sever, Eliana Racine, and Calee Ellars with two points each. The Lady Lions were 3-10 from the free throw line for 30%.

Statistically for Unioto, Alexis Book led the team with 15 points, followed by Milee Smith with 14, Magnolia Holbert and Amaris Betts with 11, Amelia Uhrig with six, Sophie Coleman with five, Addison Mohan with four, and Abbie Marshall with two. The Lady Shermans were 4-6 from the free throw line for 67%.

In the junior-varsity contest, Washington defeated Unioto by a score of 36-13.

For Washington, Ellars led the team with 13 points, followed by Jordyn Gray with 10, Jada Ryan and Racine with four, Mackayla Cartmell and Khalia Smith with two, and Ava Hines with one point. As a team, the Lady Lions made six of ten free throws for 60%.

For Unioto, Cloie Fisher score five points, followed by Kendal Walker and Ava Patterson with three, and Olivia Howard with two. The Lady Shermans converted five of eight free throw attempts for 63%.

Washington (0-1) is back in action on Saturday, Nov. 26 at home against Chillicothe (1-0). The JV contest will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Cavaliers defeated Ironton 52-49 in overtime on Saturday.

Unioto (1-0) plays again on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at home against Miami Trace (1-1). The JV contest is set to tip-off at 6 p.m. The Lady Panthers lost to Eastern Brown on Friday by a score of 55-49, and defeated Dayton Stivers on Saturday by a score of 71-17.

The Washington Lady Lion varsity basketball team got together for a photo prior to their season-opener against Unioto on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The game took place at the historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana. Washington would be defeated in this contest by a score of 68-15. Pictured (l-r); Head coach Sam Bihl, Calleigh Wead-Salmi, Maggi Wall, Megan Sever, Calee Ellars, assistant coach Mychal Turner, Kaithlyn Maquiling, Allie Mongold, Natalie Woods, and Eliana Racine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_LLB-Hoosier-Gym-1.jpg The Washington Lady Lion varsity basketball team got together for a photo prior to their season-opener against Unioto on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The game took place at the historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana. Washington would be defeated in this contest by a score of 68-15. Pictured (l-r); Head coach Sam Bihl, Calleigh Wead-Salmi, Maggi Wall, Megan Sever, Calee Ellars, assistant coach Mychal Turner, Kaithlyn Maquiling, Allie Mongold, Natalie Woods, and Eliana Racine. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Lady Lion senior Allie Mongold records a steal from a Lady Sherman ballhandler during the first half of their contest played at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Unioto would win this contest by a score of 68-15. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Mongold-LLB-1.jpg Lady Lion senior Allie Mongold records a steal from a Lady Sherman ballhandler during the first half of their contest played at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Unioto would win this contest by a score of 68-15. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos

Unioto 68, Washington 15