High School Scores

Saturday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Williamsport Westfall 41
Andover Pymatuning Valley 49, Orwell Grand Valley 37
Arcanum 41, Ft. Recovery 40, OT
Archbold 61, Hicksville 49
Avon Lake 60, Lorain 25
Brunswick 36, Avon 26
Bucyrus 52, Marion Elgin 29
Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Brookville 33
Can. McKinley 73, Norton 45
Cardington-Lincoln 45, Morral Ridgedale 11
Casstown Miami E. 54, Mechanicsburg 42
Chillicothe 52, Ironton 49, OT
Chillicothe Unioto 68, Washington C.H. 15
Cin. Christian 40, Cin. Shroder 38
Cin. Deer Park 42, Cin. Western Hills 27
Cin. McNicholas 46, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35, Fayetteville-Perry 31
Cle. St. Joseph 50, Lyndhurst Brush 30
Clyde 40, Fremont St. Joseph 33
Covington 64, Sidney Fairlawn 40
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Macedonia Nordonia 39
Day. Chaminade Julienne 75, Day. Ponitz Tech. 49
Defiance Ayersville 62, Gorham Fayette 21
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 24
Eastlake North 52, Painesville Harvey 15
Elyria Cath. 70, Richfield Revere 27
Fairfield Christian 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14
Findlay 39, Elida 20
Fostoria 43, Bowling Green 36
Galloway Westland 41, Liberty Christian Academy 38, OT
Garrettsville Garfield 64, Bristol 36
Gates Mills Gilmour 57, Gates Mills Hawken 44
Genoa Area 49, Maumee 39
Hamilton Badin 76, Cin. St. Ursula 40
Hilliard Darby 38, Hilliard Davidson 32
Johnstown Northridge 41, Sparta Highland 28
Kenton 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 46
Legacy Christian 51, S. Charleston SE 46, OT
Lewistown Indian Lake 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Mansfield Sr. 65, Sandusky 31
Marysville 60, Bishop Watterson 29
Mayfield 50, Chagrin Falls 40
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45, Vanlue 43
Medina 44, Hebron Lakewood 33
Mentor 60, Perry 53
Miami Trace 71, Dayton Stivers 17
Miami Valley Christian Academy 34, Lockland 13
Miamisburg 50, Germantown Valley View 47
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Dover 15
Milton-Union 54, Bradford 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31, Collins Western Reserve 26
Napoleon 43, Defiance 26
New London 37, Milan Edison 36
New Paris National Trail 43, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 36
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 63, Willard 42
Peebles 38, Greenfield McClain 32
Pettisville 37, Edgerton 35
Rockford Parkway 42, Sidney Lehman 24
Russia 43, Minster 37
Spring. NW 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 45
St. Henry 41, Spencerville 39
Stewart Federal Hocking 49, Crooksville 18
Upper Sandusky 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 17
Van Wert Lincolnview 52, Continental 28
W. Liberty-Salem 47, Bellefontaine 25
Wickliffe 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35
Youngs. Mooney 45, Columbiana 26
Zanesville Rosecrans 31, Zanesville Maysville 10
Cincinnati Christian School Tip-Off
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 57, Day. Dunbar 53
Great Lakes Classic
Amherst Steele 64, E. Cle. Shaw 4
Cle. Hts. 50, Chardon NDCL 43
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54, N. Ridgeville 31
Kewpee Tip-Off Classic
Championship
Lima Bath 57, Bryan 43
Consolation
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Versailles 39
Lady Patriots Season Opening Event
Cin. Country Day 54, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40
St. Marys Memorial 44, Vandalia Butler 32
Tipp City Bethel 74, Ironton Rock Hill 66
McDonalds Holiday Tournament
Championship
Bluffton 55, Harrod Allen E. 52
Consolation
Cory-Rawson 56, Arlington 37
New Lexington Showcase
Bishop Hartley 51, Cle. VASJ 42
Cols. DeSales 50, Goshen 49
New Lexington 65, Can. Glenoak 35
Wheelersburg 44, Worthington Christian 41
Rittman Tip-Off Classic
Creston Norwayne 63, Cols. Wellington 31
E. Can. 40, Rittman 28
Orrville 53, Akr. Coventry 29
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Ashland 38
Wooster Triway 63, Barberton 29
Thrill in the Ville’
Cols. Africentric 45, Dublin Coffman 41
Cols. Northland 46, Cols. KIPP 31
Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Akr. Hoban 51
Pickerington Cent. 60, Shaker Hts. Laurel 53
Reynoldsburg 50, Tol. Start 47
Rocky River Magnificat 62, Newark 39
Westerville S. 66, Greater Fort Erie, Ontario 52
Tip-Off Classic
Georgetown 54, Portsmouth Clay 16
New Boston Glenwood 60, W. Union 38
Portsmouth 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
Portsmouth W. 44, Frankfort Adena 32
Southeastern 64, Felicity-Franklin 27
West Branch Tip Off Classic
Alliance Marlington 56, Painesville Riverside 51
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Struthers 45
Navarre Fairless 39, Alliance 37
Uniontown Lake 58, Hanoverton United 24
WHHS Lady Eagles Kickoff Classic=
Cin. Summit Country Day 67, Cin. Woodward 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cle. Hts. Beaumont vs. N. Royalton, ppd.
Cle. John Marshall vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.
Danville vs. Baltimore Liberty Union, ccd.
Louisville Aquinas vs. Massillon Perry, ccd.
Niles McKinley vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division IV
Region 13
Regional Final
Jefferson Area 41, Beloit W. Branch 37
Region 14
Regional Final
Cle. Glenville 42, Van Wert 33
Region 15
Regional Final
Steubenville 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 7
Region 16
Regional Final
Cin. Wyoming 7, Cin. Taft 0
Division VI
Region 21
Regional Final
Kirtland 30, Mogadore 0
Region 22
Regional Final
Columbus Grove 34, Columbia Station Columbia 0
Region 23
Regional Final
Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Bellaire 28
Region 24
Regional Final
Maria Stein Marion Local 55, Harrod Allen E. 0
Region 27
Regional Final
Newark Cath. 27, Hannibal River 12
Division VII
Region 25
Regional Final
Warren JFK 22, Danville 21
Region 26
Regional Final
Lima Cent. Cath. 43, Antwerp 7
Region 28
Regional Final
New Bremen 24, Ft. Loramie 0