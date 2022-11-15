10 FayCo football players receive All-District honors

A total of 10 high school football players from Fayette County — seven from Washington High School and three from Miami Trace High School — have received All-District honors from a panel of sportswriters in the Southeast District.

From Washington, Tanner Lemaster, Rocky Jones, Troy Thompson, A.J. Dallmayer, Charles Souther, Michael Bearden and Trevaughn Jackson and from Miami Trace, Zachary Warnock, Andrew Guthrie and Garrett Guess, were named All-District.

Eight players were named First Team, All-District and two were named Special Mention, All-District.

From Washington, Troy Thompson, senior quarterback, was named First Team, All-District.

Thompson completed 184 out 294 passes (a 62.5 completion percentage) for 2,858 yards, 35 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns. He averaged 259.8 yards passing per game.

Thompson broke nearly every school record for passing this season. He was the leading passer in the Frontier Athletic Conference and one of the top passers in the area.

Senior tight end Tanner Lemaster had 35 receptions for 512 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a defensive end, Lemaster had 33 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss.

Also the team’s punter, Lemaster punted 28 times for 865 yards (a 30.9 yards per punt average). He landed six punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

According to Washington head coach Chuck Williamson, Lemaster rarely saw single coverage and was frequently double-teamed, especially in the red zone.

Lemaster is committed to play football at the University of Kentucky on a full scholarship.

He has three times been named All-FAC, now three times named All-District and once named All-Ohio.

Senior wide receiver A.J. Dallmayer was named First Team, All-District.

This season Dallmayer had 49 receptions for 671 yards and 6 touchdowns. He is the all-time leading receiver in school history. He has been named All-FAC three times, All-District three times and All-Ohio once.

The All-Ohio football lists will be released at a later date.

Charles Souther, a junior defensive end, is First Team, All-District.

Souther led the Blue Lions in tackles with 72.5. He had 14 sacks and 13 tackles for loss this season. He is the school record-holder for single season and career sacks. This was his first season being named All-FAC and All-District.

Michael Bearden, senior running back, was named First Team, All-District. He also played cornerback on defense.

He had 290 yards rushing on 53 carries for a 5.5 yards per carry average and three touchdowns.

Bearden had 49.5 tackles, one tackle for loss and six interceptions. Bearden also had four defensive touchdowns this season, returning three interceptions for touchdowns. He also recovered one fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

This is his first year of being All-FAC and First Team, All-District.

Senior kicker Zachary Warnock was named First Team, All-District. He was 10 of 11 in kicking field goals this season, including a school record 47 yard field goal. He was 3 of 3 from 40 yards or more. Warnock was 37 of 38 in extra points. He had 17 touchbacks on kickoffs this season.

“This kid is the real deal,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said.

Senior Andrew Guthrie was named First Team, All-District. He is a 6-8, 295-pound offensive lineman. He missed some games due to meniscus surgery. The Miami Trace offense averaged over 300 yards a game, with 149 yards rushing and 158 yards passing. He is a Division I commit to Campbell University.

Junior Garrett Guess was a wide receiver and tight end for the Panthers. He had 44 receptions for 626 yards (a 14.2 yards per catch average. He had 12 touchdown catches this season.

Two Blue Lions were named Special Mention, All-District.

Sophomore Rocky Jones was a running back and cornerback. He had 82 carries for 780 yards for a 9.2 yards per carry average. He had seven rushing touchdowns.

Jones had 22 receptions for 426 yards (a 19.4 yards per reception average) with six touchdowns. He had 58.5 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Jones had 19 total punt and kickoff returns for a total of 313 yards, giving him a total of 1,519 all-purpose yards. In all, he averaged 12.3 yards every time he touched the ball.

Senior Trevaughn Jackson was a running back and linebacker.

He had 58 carries for 327 yards (a 5.6 yards per carry average) and six touchdowns.

Jackson had six receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, he had 46.5 tackles with three sacks, three tackles for loss and four interceptions. He had five kick returns for 116 yards and one touchdown. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns this season.

2022 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association

Southeast Ohio All-District Football Teams

Division 2

First Team Offense

RB: Varik Fick, Logan, 5-11, 160, Sr.; QB: Brayden Sturgell, Logan, 6-0 170, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: None selected

Defensive Player of the Year: None selected

Lineman of the Year: None selected

Coach of the Year: None selected

Special Mention

Easton Castle, Logan; Ryan Harden, Logan

Division 3

First Team Offense

WR: Garrett Guess, Miami Trace, 6-4, 200, Jr.; A.J. Dallmayer, Washington, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Andrew Holden, Sheridan, 5-9, 165, Sr.; OL: David Norris, Jackson, 5-11, 245, Sr.; Deegen Bloomfield, Hillsboro, 6-0, 208, Sr.; Drew Guthrie, Miami Trace, 6-8, 295, Sr.; Hunter Zizek, Sheridan, 5-9, 195, Sr.; TE: Tayvion Galloway, Chillicothe, 6-5, 225, Jr.; Tanner Lemaster, Washington, 6-6, 240, Sr.; QB: Jacob Winters, Jackson, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Scott Moats, Circleville, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Troy Thompson, Washington, 6-2, 180, Sr.; RB: Cade Wolford, Jackson, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Austin Barrett, Hillsboro, 5-11, 185, Jr.; All-Purpose: Jacob Wood, Jackson, 5-9, 160, Sr.; PK: Mason Siberell, Chillicothe, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Zach Warnock, Miami Trace, 6-3, 185, Sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Evan Lake, Chillicothe, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Charles Souther, Washington Court House, 6-3, 210, Sr.; Cole Davis, Sheridan, 6-0, 225, Jr.; LB: Landon Camp, Jackson, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Max Lee, Chillicothe, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Joe Streitenberger, Circleville, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Alex Poirier, Sheridan, 6-1, 205, Sr.; DB: Junior Smith, Marietta, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Eli Broermann, Jackson, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Michael Bearden, Washington, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Reid Packer, Sheridan, 6-3, 190, Sr.; P: Mason Doughty, Chillicothe, 6-3, 225, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jacob Winters, Jackson

Defensive Player of the Year: Reid Packer, Sheridan

Lineman of the Year: Hunter Zizek, Sheridan

Co-Coaches of the Year: Paul Culver III, Sheridan; Andy Hall, Jackson

Special Mention

Seth Britton, Marietta; Luke Brandes, Athens; Marcus Steevers, Athens; Bo Landrum, Jackson; A.J. Denny, Jackson; Carter Boltenhouse, Chillicothe; Ayden Clemons, Hillsboro; Gary Reno, Hillsboro; Trentt Fulgham, Circleville; Jude Blair, Circleville; Trevaughn Jackson, Washington; Rocky Jones, Washington; Noah Miller, Sheridan; Justin Munyan, Sheridan

Division 4

First Team Offense

WR: Tanner Pepper, Vincent Warren, 6-0, 170, Fr.; Maddox Fox, Unioto, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Hudson Kelly, Waverly, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Braylen Baker, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Tatem Toth, New Lexington, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Kenyon Franklin, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, 195, Jr.; OL: Nathan Morrison, Unioto, 6-2, 285, Sr.; R.J. Weber, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-3, 210, Sr.; Gunnar George, Fairfield Union, 5-11, 245, Jr.; Brady Kennedy, New Lexington, 6-1, 285, Sr.; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-7, 305, Sr.; QB: Newton Hoops, Unioto, 6-2, 195, Jr.; Isaac Molihan, Vinton County, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Aaron Walters, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, 175, So.; Hayden Collins, Fairfield Union, 5-11, 155, Sr.; Lukas Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-4, 190, Sr.; Brody Fellure, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 185, Sr.; RB: Jason Williams, Vincent Warren, 5-9, 182, Jr.; Garrett Brown, Vinton County, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Andrew Potts, Greenfield McClain, 6-0, 220, Jr.; Jase Hurd, Waverly, 5-8, 165, Jr.; Hunter Rose, New Lexington, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Hudson Shamblin, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, 185, Jr.

First Team Defense

DL: Wyatt Crabtree, Waverly, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Michael Vernon, New Lexington, 6-3, 190, Sr.; LB: Dawson Brown, Vinton County, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Kaden Penwell, Greenfield McClain, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Blayton Reid, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Cole Hines, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-9, 185, Jr.; DB: Matt Griffin, Unioto, 6-0, 220, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Newton Hoops, Unioto

Defensive Player of the Year: Blayton Reid, Circleville Logan Elm

Lineman of the Year: Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy

Co-Coaches of the Year: Kole Carter, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Kevin Board, New Lexington; Terry Holbert, Circleville Logan Elm

Special Mention

Trent Taylor, Vincent Warren; Taylor Bowers, Vincent Warren; Nolan Fox, Unioto; Cody Tuttle, Unioto; Josiah Thacker, Vinton County; Owen Hire, Vinton County; Cade Sponcil, Greenfield McClain; Max Eikenberry, Greenfield McClain; Brock Adams, Waverly; Mason Kelly, Waverly; Landon Thompson, Circleville Logan Elm; Tanner Holbert, Circleville Logan Elm; Nolan Brumfield, Circleville Logan Elm; Jayden Prichard, Fairfield Union; Brennen Rowles, Fairfield Union; Zack Robinson, New Lexington; Jerek Braglin, New Lexington; Dakota Siders, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Mason Skidmore, Gallipolis Gallia Academy

Division 5

First Team Offense

WR: Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Brycen Hunt, Fairland, 6-0, 155, Jr.; Brayden Hanshaw, South Point, 6-3, 175, So.; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth, 5-9, 164, Sr.; Jeffery Bishop, Portsmouth West, 5-11, 181, Jr.; Cole Tipton, Portsmouth West, 5-11, 165, Jr.; TE: Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, 235, Sr.; OL: Spencer Brower, Zane Trace, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Noah Patterson, Ironton, 6-2, 255, Jr.; Steven Rhodes, Fairland, 6-0, 248, Sr.; Alex Jenkins, Piketon, 5-11, 225, Sr.; Alex Baer, McDermott Northwest, 6-1, 255, Sr.; Kade Woods, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 225, So.; Caleb Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-2, 260, Sr. QB: Carter Langley, Zane Trace, 6-3, 180, Jr.; Tayden Carpenter, Ironton, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Peyton Jackson, Fairland, 5-9, 173, Jr.; Jordan Ermalovich, South Point, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Jordan Schulz, Alexander, 6-3, 190, Jr.; Griffin Cleland, Meigs, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth, 5-11, 138, Sr.; Mitchell Irwin, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 190, Sr.; RB: Jaquez Keyes, Ironton, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Conlee Burnem, Meigs, 5-10, 155, Jr.; Jeffrey Pica, Minford, 5-9, 210, Jr.; Wyatt Brackman, McDermott Northwest, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Daniel Barnhart, Zane Trace, 6-1, 220, Sr.; All-Purpose: Landen Wilson, Ironton, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Steeler Leep, Fairland, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Eric Lattimore, Wheelersburg, 5-9, 145, Sr.; PK: Zach Roth, Portsmouth, 5-10, 168, Jr.; Connor Estep, Wheelersburg, 5-11, 160, Jr.

First Team Defense

DL: Lane Stewart, Zane Trace, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Hayden Brannigan, Zane Trace, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Zion Martin, Fairland, 5-11, 212, Sr.; Nick Wright, Chesapeake, 6-0, 190, Sr.; LB: Lincoln Barnes, Ironton, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Trevor Carter, Ironton, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Zane Brownfield, Piketon, 5-8, 170, Jr.; Isaac Waller, Alexander, 6-1, 200, So.; Hunter Pendleton, Minford, 6-4, 230, Sr.; Brenden Truett, Portsmouth, 5-6, 200, Sr.; Andrew Huck, Bidwell River Valley, 5-5, 150, Sr.; Landon Hutchinson, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 160, Jr.; DB: Amari Felder, Ironton, 5-9, 190, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Ty Perkins, Ironton

Defensive Player of the Year: Lincoln Barnes, Ironton

Lineman of the Year: Kade Woods, Portsmouth West

Co-Coaches of the Year: Heath Hinton, Zane Trace; Todd Gilliland, Portsmouth West; Trevon Pendleton, Ironton

Special Mention

Blake Phillips, Zane Trace; Noah Fetters, Zane Trace; Aiden Young, Ironton; C.J. Martin, Ironton; Ryan Dixon, Fairland; Justin McKee, Fairland; Maurice Long, South Point; Blaine Freeman, South Point; Camron Shockley, Chesapeake; Marcus Burnside, Chesapeake; Bryce Wickline, Westfall; Caleb Osborne, Piketon; Gabe Lamerson, Piketon; Dawson Montgomery, Piketon; Alex Jeffrey, Alexander; Braidin Tuttle, Alexander; Wyatt Humphreys, Meigs; Garrett Roberts, Meigs; Justin Stump, Bidwell River Valley; Peyton Caudill, Minford; Tysen Kingery, Minford; J.D. Matiz, Minford; Carter Runyon, McDermott Northwest; Tanner Bolin, McDermott Northwest; Noah Livingston, Portsmouth; Cole Windsor, Portsmouth West; Trevor Fike, Portsmouth West; Mason Parker, Portsmouth West; Creed Warren, Wheelersburg; Ethan Glover, Wheelersburg; Eli Jones, Wheelersburg

Division 6

First Team Offense

WR: Carson Free, Paint Valley, 6-3, 170, So.; Teagan Werner, Beaver Eastern, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Max Frank, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 170, Jr.; OL: Andrew Medinger, Rock Hill, 6-5, 330, Sr.; Dustin Lunsford, Coal Grove, 6-2, 270, Sr.; Elias Bazell, Coal Grove, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Evan Fisher, Oak Hill, 6-2, 275, Sr.; QB: Cavan Cooper, Paint Valley, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Makhi Williams, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 170, Jr.; RB: Kordell French, Rock Hill, 5-8, 155, Sr.; Chase Hall, Coal Grove, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Nathan Dreitzler, Frankfort Adena, 6-2, 190, So.; Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley, 5-7, 215, So.; Hudson Stalder, Nelsonville-York, 6-0, 180, Sr.; All-Purpose: Quinton Puckett, Huntington, 5-10, 155, Sr.; Dylan Morton, Beaver Eastern, 6-0, 230, Jr.

First Team Defense

DL: Brett Klaiber, Coal Grove, 6-2, 270, Jr.; Dalton Black, Huntington, 6-2, 195, Sr.; K.J. Reinsmith, Beaver Eastern, 6-4, 290, Sr.; Maleek Williams, Nelsonville-York, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Cole Wright, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, 220, Jr.; LB: Skyler Kidd, Rock Hill, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Gavin Richards, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, 160, Jr., Sr.; Lakota Davis, Lucasville Valley, 6-0, 225, Sr.; DB: Gavin Gipson, Coal Grove, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Landen Inman, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, 160, So.; Colt Buckle, Lucasville Valley, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Hall, Coal Grove

Defensive Player of the Year: Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York

Co-Linemen of the Year: Elias Bazell, Coal Grove; Andrew Medinger, Rock Hill

Coach of the Year: Rusty Richards, Nelsonville-York

Special Mention

Chanz Pancake, Rock Hill; Landon Harper, Rock Hill; David Jenkins, Rock Hill; Zach Delawder, Coal Grove; Steven Simpson, Coal Grove; Caleb Osborne, Frankfort Adena; Mason Dyer, Frankfort Adena; D.J. Crocker, Huntington; Nate Clutters, Oak Hill; Dom Chambers, Paint Valley; Roman Wisecup, Paint Valley; Peyton Bell, Paint Valley; Brewer Tomlison, Beaver Eastern; Landyn Reinsmith, Beaver Eastern; Drew Douglas, Nelsonville-York; Dakota Inman, Nelsonville-York; Trusten McWhorter, Southeastern; Brandon Burdette, Glouster Trimble; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley; Hunter Edwards, Lucasville Valley; Daniel Chapman, Crooksville

Division 7

First Team Offense

WR: Mason Heiss, Waterford, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Tanner Sanders, South Gallia, 5-8, 160, So.; OL: Landon Randolph, Meigs Eastern, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Tyler Blanton, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, 245, Sr.; QB: Jake Pantelidis, Waterford, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Josiah Smith, Racine Southern, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Logan Doughty, Corning Miller, 6-1, 155, So.; Austin Baughman, Sciotoville East, 6-0, 155, Sr.; RB: Dylan Taylor, Waterford, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Rylee Barrett, Meigs Eastern, 5-8, 165, Jr.; Nathaniel Brannigan, Franklin Furnace, 6-0, 200, Jr.; Gavin Hart, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, 215, Jr.; All-Purpose: Landan Lodwick, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame; 6-1, 155, Sr.; PK: Hayden Wilcoxen, Meigs Eastern, 5-8, 140, Fr.

First Team Defense

DL: Landon Flaherty, Waterford, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Keagan Jackson, Sciotoville East, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-3, 190, Sr.; LB: Brandon Oldaker, Meigs Eastern, 6-3, 240, Jr.; Derek Griffith, Racine Southern, 6-1, 190, Jr.; E.J. Siders, South Gallia, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Abe McBee, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, 185, Jr.; DB: Lane Cline, Waterford, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Gavin Murphy, Meigs Eastern, 6-3, 183, So.; Josh Saunders, Symmes Valley, 5-8, 185, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Pantelidis, Waterford

Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Oldaker, Meigs Eastern

Lineman of the Year: Tyler Blanton, Franklin Furnace Green

Coach of the Year: Jason Jackson, Meigs Eastern

Special Mention

Colten McDougle, Waterford; Jud Cooper, Waterford; Brady Yonker, Meigs Eastern; Gavan Smith, Meigs Eastern; Cooper Barnett, Meigs Eastern; Kolten Thomas, Racine Southern; Bradie McCulley, Racine Southern; James Sheets, South Gallia; Hunter Wright, South Gallia; Conner Kaido, Corning Miller; Zander Bice, Corning Miller; Chais Lavender, Franklin Furnace Green; Blake Smith, Franklin Furnace Green; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East; Tyell Baker, Sciotoville East; Dylan Fitzgerald, Sciotoville East; Dominic Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Wyatt Webb, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Lucas Smith, Manchester; Aaron Lucas, Manchester