Garrison, Copas compete at NCAA Regional cross country meets

Two local athletes recently competed in their respective NCAA Regional cross country meets on Friday, Nov. 11.

Madelyn Garrison, a graduate student at Marshall University and a 2018 graduate of Washington High School, competed in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet at Penn State University. Garrison placed 143rd out of 194 runners with a time of 23:26.6. Ceili McCabe from West Virginia University won the meet with a time of 19:58.3.

Cloe Copas, a sophomore at Morehead State University and a 2021 graduate of Washington High School, competed in the NCAA Southeast Regional at the University of Louisville. Copas placed 195th out of 232 runners with a time of 24:35.5. Katelyn Tuohy from NC State won the meet with a time of 19:49.1.

Cloe Copas runs in a previous meet this season. Madelyn Garrison in a competition earlier this season.