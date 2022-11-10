Pfeifer competes at Regional cc meet

PICKERINGTON — Miami Trace High School senior Kaelin Pfeifer competed at the Division II Regional cross country meet at Pickerington North High School on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Pfeifer was the last runner from Fayette County to compete at that level this season.

Pfeifer’s goal was to run under 20 minutes and finish in the top 24 to advance to the State meet.

However, she placed 53rd out of 163 runners in a time of 21:13.65.

“She was a little disappointed as she wanted to finish in the top 24 to qualify for the State meet,” Miami Trace cross country head coach Jeff Smallwood said. “But she finished in the top one-third at the Regional meet which is very hard to do.

“Kaelin had a wonderful senior season and her hard work and leadership to our younger runners will be very hard to replace,” Smallwood said. “She was our first female athlete to qualify for Regionals in over a decade and I’m very proud of her. I know she will have a great collegiate career wherever she decides to run!”

There was one runner from the Frontier Athletic Conference, freshman Taylor Thoroman of Hillsboro, who qualified to the State tournament. She placed 71st out of 178 in a time of 20:31.0 on Nov. 5.

Miami Trace senior Kaelin Pfeifer runs at the Regional cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Pickerington North High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Kaelin-Pfeifer-at-Regional-cc-meet-10-29-2022.jpg Miami Trace senior Kaelin Pfeifer runs at the Regional cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Pickerington North High School. Courtesy photo