Generals beat Blue Lions, 60-34

THORNVILLE — The Washington Blue Lions made the trip over into Perry County to take on the No. 1 seed Sheridan Generals in the Region 11 quarterfinals Friday night. The winner of the game would move on to the Sweet 16, being one of 16 teams left in the playoffs in Division III.

Sheridan won the game, 60-34.

Sheridan got the scoring underway with a 1-yard touchdown run by Alex Poirier. The extra-point was good, giving the Generals a 7-0 with 9:07 to play in the first quarter.

That score was answered by a 13-yard touchdown run by quarterback Troy Thompson.

R.J. Foose converted the extra-point kick to tie the game at the 3:24 mark of the first quarter.

Sheridan countered with an 8-yard touchdown run by Justin Munyan. The extra-point kick was blocked, leaving the Generals with a 13-7 lead with 10.5 remaining in the first quarter.

Josiah Whitt had an interception for the Blue Lions with 8:34 to play in the second quarter.

A bit later on, Thompson found Tanner Lemaster who out-leaped the defender to make the catch and score on a 32-yard play.

Foose made the point-after kick, giving Washington a 14-13 lead with 4:43 to play in the first half.

Sheridan regained the lead on an 18-yard run by Reid Packer. The extra-point was good, giving the Generals a 20-14 lead with 2:11 to play in the half.

On Washington’s first play of their next possession, Sheridan had an interception at Washington’s 30-yard line.

Packer scored on a 13-yard run. The kick was good, extending Sheridan’s lead to 27-14. That score came with 51.9 seconds to play in the first half.

That was the score at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Sheridan had an interception by Poirier, who returned the ball to the Blue ions 22-yard line.

That possession resulted in a 2-yard touchdown by Munyan.

A run for 2 points was stopped by the Blue Lions.

It was 33-14, Sheridan with 8:13 to play in the third quarter.

Washington regrouped with a 82-yard drive that resulted in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Isaiah Haithcock.

The extra-point kick was no good, setting the score at 33-20 in favor of Sheridan with 5:25 to play in the third quarter.

Sheridan had an answer for that, starting at their own 22-yard line and ending with a 21-yard touchdown run by Caden Sheridan. The extra-point kick was good, raising the score to 40-20 with 1:46 to play in the third quarter.

The Blue Lions fumbled, recovered by Sheridan at the Blue Lion 38-yard line with 1:27 to play in the third. It was the third turnover of the game by Washington.

Sheridan capitalized a few plays later with a 1-yard touchdown run by Caden Sheridan.

The Generals lined up for an extra-point kick, but a penalty on the Blue Lions caused a change of plans by Sheridan, as they went for 2. Caden Sheridan scored on a run to make it 48-20 with 41.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The score remained the same as the fourth quarter got underway.

After Sheridan turned the ball over on downs, Thompson hit Isaiah Haithcock for a 28-yard touchdown.

Foose made the point after kick, as Sheridan held a 48-27 lead with 7:33 to play in the game.

Sheridan scored on a run by Coltyn Reedy. The extra-point kick gave the Generals a 54-27 lead with 5:15 to play in the game.

Rocky Jones fielded the ensuing kickoff and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown, outracing Sheridan defenders down the Blue Lion side of the field. Foose made the kick to put the score at 54-34 with 5:04 left on the fourth quarter scoreboard clock.

With 4:16 to play in the game, Caden Sheridan broke through the line and into the Blue Lion backfield, racing into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was block, Sheridan taking a 60-34 lead.

The Blue Lions end the season with a record of 9-3.

Sheridan improves to 11-1 with a Region 11 semifinal game next Friday night.

In other Region 11 games Friday, Jackson defeated Granville, 41-7. Bloom-Carroll defeated Tri-Valley, the No. 2 seed, 20-7 and Bishop Watterson beat London, 41-22.

Sheridan will play Bloom-Carroll and Watterson will face Jackson in the Region 11 semifinals next Friday night.

Paint Valley lost to Allen East, 49-0 in Division VI, Region 24.

Washington’s Tanner Lemaster (left) makes the catch for a 32-yard touchdown in the first half of a Division III quarterfinal game at Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Pictured for Sheridan is Andrew Holden (11). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Lemaster-catch-at-Sheridan-11-4-2022.jpg Washington’s Tanner Lemaster (left) makes the catch for a 32-yard touchdown in the first half of a Division III quarterfinal game at Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Pictured for Sheridan is Andrew Holden (11). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

In a Div. III Regional quarterfinal game